FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was charged with felony DWI after being pulled over for failing to signal a turn, State Police say.
On July 25 at approximately 12:47 a.m., troopers conducted the traffic stop on Runway Drive.
The operator, Nicholas J. Lacroix, 31, of Plattsburgh, was subsequently arrested for DWI.
He was found to have been previously convicted of aggravated DWI in the preceding ten years, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.17 percent.
Lacroix was charged with felony DWI and was arraigned by Peru Town Court before being released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court on July 30.
PLATTSBURGH — A Vermont man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop here July 25, State Police say.
That afternoon at approximately 4:55 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on Commodore Thomas MacDonough Highway, Fleishman said, on a 1997 Toyota 4Runner traveling eastbound at 62 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
The operator, Kyle L. Morris, 24, was subsequently arrested for DWI after he was found with several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, according to Fleishman, and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.09 percent.
He was also found in possession of a loaded handgun, which he did not have a New York State Pistol Permit for, Fleishman said.
He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
He was arraigned at Peru Town Court and was released on pre-trial release.
He is scheduled to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court on July 30.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
WESTVILLE — One man was injured in a motorcycle crash July 23, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the crash on County Route 19 at around 4:30 p.m., Fleishman said, and an investigation revealed the operator, Nigel C. Austin, 36, of Brainardsville, had left the driveway at 395 County Route 19, when he lost control and laid the bike down.
He was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone to be treated for road rash.
BELLMONT — A man was brought to the hospital after hitting a deer while operating a motorcycle, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a report of the deer-on-motorcycle collision on Cromp Road just after 8 p.m., Fleishman said, and found that the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by Robert A. French, 35, of Malone, had struck the deer after it entered the roadway from the south shoulder.
French was unable to avoid a collision, according to Fleishman.
He was transported to Alice Hyde to be treated for road rash to both arms, a laceration on his head and a possible sprained right wrist.
