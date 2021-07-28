MALONE —A 17-year-old juvenile visitor allegedly attempted to introduce synthetic marijuana into Upstate Correctional Facility July 18, State Police said.
Christopher D. Hill, 45, of Forest Park, Georgia, who police said accompanied the juvenile, was allegedly found in possession of a .380 caliber pistol, Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman said.
The juvenile was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. She was arraigned in Burke Town Court at the designated Youth Part Court of Arraignment. She was released on her recognizance to a family member, Fleishman said.
The juvenile is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Youth Part at a later date and time, police said.
Hill was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, due to a previous illegal possession conviction, police said. Hill was arraigned in Malone Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.
He’s scheduled to reappear in town court Sept. 14, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A teenager was arrested July 9 after they allegedly stole cigarettes from a gas station and later crashed a car, State Police said.
Police said they responded to a report of a burglary at Bark’s Sunoco on Archie Bordeau Road at about 4 a.m. A trooper later found a crashed vehicle on Absenaki Road, a news release by State Police said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, fit the description of the suspect seen in security video footage from Bark’s Sunoco, the release said. Police also said they found stolen cigarettes in the teen’s possession.
Police also determined that the vehicle the teen was driving was allegedly stolen from the City of Plattsburgh, the release said.
The teen was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, also a felony. They were arraigned in Essex County Court and was released to reappear in Clinton County Court at a later date, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
