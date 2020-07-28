WILDLANDS FIRE
ALTONA — Firefighters returned to wildlands fires in Altona and Ellenburg today.
This was following the response of more than 30 departments from around the North Country, Canada and Vermont to the locations on Sunday.
Crews left the fire on the Plank Road in Ellenburg by roughly 1:30 p.m. Monday, Clinton County Dispatch said, while crews were clearing off from the 2675 Miner Farm Road fire in Altona shortly after 6 p.m.
More or less every department in the county was active in some capacity of the response on Sunday, dispatch said, as well as departments from Essex and Franklin counties, Vermont and Canada.
FELONY ARRESTS
HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg man was arrested after providing false information while attempting to buy a gun, State Police say.
Nolan W. Stehlin, 20, submitted a request to purchase a long gun on April 25, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, when he was denied due to the false information in his application.
He was arrested on July 16 and charged with one count of attempted criminal purchase of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and one count of first-degree falsifying business records, a felony.
He was processed without incident and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Clinton Town Court on September 1.
CROWN POINT — A Vermont woman was arrested for illegally possessing a handgun following a domestic dispute July 17, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the dispute on Pearl Street just before 5:30 p.m., with assistance from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, Fleishman said, and found Jamie L. Klymn, 38, in possession of a handgun that she did not have a permit for.
She was also previously convicted of a felony in New Hampshire, according to Fleishman.
Klymn was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, returnable to the Crown Point Town Court on Aug. 20.
PLATTSBURGH — A traffic stop here led to a felony DWI arrest July 18, State Police say.
Troopers made the stop on State Route 9 on a vehicle with no license plate lamps, Fleishman said.
The operator was identified as Christopher J. Larose, 31, of Plattsburgh, according to Fleishman, and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Larose’s license was found to be suspended, and he was previously convicted of DWI within the preceding ten years, Fleishman said.
Larose submitted to a chemical test and was found to have a 0.15 percent blood alcohol content.
He was charged with felony DWI and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and was released with tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court on Aug. 27.
SARANAC — A man was arrested after damaging a victim’s car July 21, State Police say.
Riley T. Baughn, 23, of Saranac caused damage to the victim’s 2018 Ford Explorer in excess of $1,500, Fleishman said, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals on Picketts Corners Road in the town of Saranac.
Damages were caused to the hood and front passenger side of the vehicle, according to Fleishman.
He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and two counts of harassment, a misdemeanor.
Baughn was virtually arraigned in Peru Town Court and was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in Saranac Town Court on July 27.
WESTVILLE — A two-car crash left two people injured here July 21, State Police say.
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by Andre J. Rondeau, 75, of Sheldon, Vt., was approaching the intersection of State Route 122 and State Route 37, in the Town of Westville, Fleishman said.
Rondeau was traveling west across State Route 37 onto County Route 19 and failed to yield the right away to a 1997 Ford F250 operated by Michael A. Dustin, 53, of Malone, according to Fleishman.
Rondeau sustained cuts on his hand and legs and was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for treatment.
His passenger, Carolyn M. Rondeau, 75, of Sheldon, Vt., was also transported to Alice Hyde for abdominal pain.
Dustin was not injured.
