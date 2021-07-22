PLATTSBURGH — A Vermontville driver was taken to CVPH after a two-car crash July 20, State Police said. The other driver involved was ticketed.
According to police, Cynthia Williams, 66, of Plattsburgh, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic southeast on Moffit Road, when she attempted to turn left onto State Route 9 to head north, a release by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said Williams failed to yield the right of way to a 2018 Ford Edge being driven by Debbie Norcross, 63, and collided with her.
Norcross was transported to CVPH for back and leg pain, the release said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene from the crash.
Williams was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way, police said. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cumberland Head Fire Department, the District 3 Fire Department and CVPH EMS, the release said.
LAKE PLACID — Police said a North Elba man violated restrictions of an interlock device while driving under the influence of alcohol July 16.
According to State Police, Phillip Perry, 47, was found driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.26% and a revoked New York license after troopers conducted a traffic stop on Cascade Road at 8:29 p.m.
Perry was charged with felony DWI, due to a previous conviction within the last 10 years, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony.
Perry was released with tickets for Lake Placid Village Court, police said.
ELLENBURG — A Constable woman allegedly attempted to stab a victim during a domestic dispute June 20 and was arrested on July 16, State Police said.
Amy L. Clapper, 35, allegedly tried to stab the victim with a kitchen knife during the dispute on Star Road, a news release by State Police said. She was charged with second-degree attempted assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
Clapper was arraigned in Ellenburg Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond, the release said.
She is scheduled to return to Ellenburg Court at a later date. An order of protection was issued, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
