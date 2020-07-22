FELONY ARRESTS
LAKE PLACID — A man was arrested here July 14 after a marijuana growing operation was found at his residence, State Police say.
Jacob A. Tendler, 37, was arrested after an investigation revealed he was providing marijuana to three minors at his residence on Mill Pond Drive in the village of Lake Placid, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
He was also found growing marihuana plants inside his residence, Fleishman said, and was also found in possession of two billy clubs, which are illegal to possess.
He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of unlawfully growing cannabis, all misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in North Elba Town Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in the Lake Placid Village Court at a later date.
WILLSBORO — A Willsboro woman was arrested here July 16 after a domestic dispute, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a residence on Bay Lane in Willsboro for the report of a domestic dispute and an investigation revealed that Jerrica Pelkey, 29, damaged the victim’s car by smashing a window out and striking him, causing marks on his arm, Fleishman said.
Pelkey was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and harassment.
She was released with appearance tickets returnable to Willsboro Town Court.
MALONE — A man was arrested after State Police responded to a report of a man with a knife in Walmart, a press release says.
Troopers responded to the store located at 3222 State Route 11 on July 18, just before 10 a.m. and found Thomas R. Cook Jr., 30, of Bombay, inside the store with a knife that he was using in an effort to remove security webbing from merchandise, according to the release.
Cook failed to comply with multiple orders to drop the knife, the release said, and, as a result, a trooper deployed his division-issued taser.
Cook was taken into custody, and further investigation revealed that Cook had damaged a 55-inch Samsung television when he attempted to cut and remove the store’s security webbing, according to the release.
The television had a value of $498.
He was charged with third-degree menacing a police officer, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies.
He was arraigned in the Malone Town Court and remanded to Franklin County Jail on no bail, the release said.
State Police were assisted by the Malone Village Police Department.
