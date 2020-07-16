Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.