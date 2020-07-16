FELONY ARRESTS
PERU — A Peru man was arrested on felony DWI charges following a traffic stop here July 10, State Police say.
Troopers pulled over a 2015 Nissan Rogue on Laurel Court for multiple traffic offenses, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and the operator identified as Tanner R. Reome, 20, of Peru.
He was placed under arrest for DWI after his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.11 percent, according to Fleishman.
He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, as well as felony DWI due to a previous conviction.
He was released on appearance tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
HARRIETSTOWN — A St. Armand man was received a felony charge following a traffic stop here July 12, State Police say.
Troopers pulled over a 2006 Nissan Titan pick-up truck on State Route 3 in the town of Harrietstown for traffic violations, Fleishman said.
The driver, Nicholas D. Hagar, 34, was subsequently arrested for DWI with a 0.09% blood alcohol content.
He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, as well as first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Fleishman said.
Hagar was then arraigned in the Harrietstown Court and was released on his own recognizance, scheduled to return on Aug. 10.
CROWN POINT — A Connecticut woman was arrested after she was found trespassing at a Hog Back Road residence July 14, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the residence at approximately 7 p.m. that day, according to a press release, for a report of a trespass.
The homeowners had found an unknown woman asleep on their couch upon returning to their residence, the press release said.
The woman was identified as Lety Cabrera-Arozarena, 54, of New Haven, Conn., and she was also found to have been operating a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Lake George, according to the release.
Crown Point EMS responded to the scene and transported her to Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga for a medical evaluation.
After her release from the hospital, Cabrera-Arozarena was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, as well as second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
She was released with tickets returnable to Crown Point Town Court.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
CONSTABLE — A one-car crash injured one Burke woman, State Police say.
State Police responded to Coveytown Road in Contasble on July 6 just before 2 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash, Fleishman said.
A 2007 Nissan Altima operated by Kathleen A. Brand, 28, was traveling west on Coveytown Road when Brand passed a vehicle, according to Fleishman.
Upon returning to the westbound lane, she lost control of the vehicle and exited the road off the north shoulder, Fleishman said.
Brand’s vehicle struck an earth embankment, then railroad tracks, then became airborne and overturned, striking another earth embankment.
He was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone to be treated for neck and chest pain.
PLATTSBURGH — A two-car crash ended with one woman going to the hospital July 12, State Police say.
A 2019 Ford Escape operated by Cynthia S. Mills, 69, of Peru, was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 in the town of Plattsburgh, Fleishman said, while a 2006 Nissan Altima operated by Tyler M. Whitehurst, 20, of Plattsburgh, was traveling Northbound on I-87 off-ramp approaching the intersection with State Route 3.
Mills failed to stop at a red light, according to Fleishman, resulting in her striking the left side of Whitehurst’s vehicle.
Mills reported chest pain and was transported to CVPH by Morrisonville EMS Ambulance.
Whitehurst sustained minor knee pain, was evaluated by EMS on scene and declined further medical attention.
