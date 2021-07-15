WATER RESCUE
PLATTSBURGH — Three kayakers were rescued near Valcour Island Wednesday afternoon after one kayaker’s boat was filling with water, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The County Sheriff’s Office was called in for the boat rescue at about 3:21 p.m. on the southwest side of the island, Sgt. Christopher Holland said.
A Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol vessel was already in the area during a routine patrol and was able to locate the kayakers within a minute or two from the call, Holland said. The kayakers were brought on board and were taken to the AuSable Point campground, Holland said.
EMS crews were told to stand down, as the kayakers did not need treatment, Holland said.
“It was a fantastic rescue. Everything was in place perfectly,” Holland said. “It all lined up well, and the kayakers are all safe.”
FELONY ARRESTS
BEEKMANTOWN — A Beekmantown man was arrested July 9 after police said he was a part of a domestic dispute that involved him biting a victim, State Police said.
Police said they responded to a Stoney Acres Drive home at about 9:50 a.m. for the reported domestic dispute, where they said Alexander S. Lombard, 30, bit a victim’s arm and back, causing bruises, in front of three young children, a news release by State Police said.
Lombard, who police said is a convicted felon, was found in possession of a shotgun and ammunition, the release said.
Lombard was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in Beekmantown Court and was released on his own recognizance, police said. A full stay away order of protection was issued to the victim and three children, police said.
But on July 10, Lombard was located at the victim’s home, in violation of the order, and was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanors, the release said.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and was released to reappear in Beekmantown Court at a later date, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A teenager was arrested July 9 after they allegedly stole cigarettes from a gas station and later crashed a car, State Police said.
Police said they responded to a report of a burglary at Bark’s Sunoco on Archie Bordeau Road at about 4 a.m. A trooper later found a crashed vehicle on Abenaki Road, a news release by State Police said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, fit the description of the suspect seen in security video footage from Bark’s Sunoco, the release said. Police also said they found stolen cigarettes in the teen’s possession.
Police also determined that the vehicle the teen was driving was allegedly stolen from the City of Plattsburgh, the release said.
The teen was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, also a felony. He was arraigned in Essex County Court and was released to reappear in Clinton County Court at a later date, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Willsboro man was taken to CVPH and later arrested after a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 3 and Smithfield Boulevard Tuesday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said Odin J. Shofner, 28, struck a vehicle from behind while it was stopped at a red light at the intersection, a release by the Sheriff’s Office said.
Shofner was taken to CVPH for neck pain, the release said. Shofner was later found to be operating his vehicle while allegedly under the influence of drugs, police said.
He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and following too closely, a traffic violation, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
