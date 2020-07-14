FELONY ARRESTS
ELLENBURG — A woman was arrested following a domestic dispute here July 4, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a residence on Spear Hill Road in the Town of Ellenburg, for a report of a domestic dispute, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and found that Sapphire B. Staley, 27 of Ellenburg, had caused damages to the front door of the residence and the door frame.
Damages totalled approximately $349, Fleishman said.
She was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and was arraigned at Peru Town Court.
Staley was released on pre-trial release to return to Ellenburg Town Court on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Moriah man was arrested on felony DWI charges after crashing a UTV July 5, State Police say.
Troopers responded to Kingdom Dam Lane for a report of a UTV that had been involved in a crash, Fleishman said, and found that Taylor J. Whalen, 26, of Moriah, was operating a 2017 Yamaha YXZ 1000R SS UTV.
Open containers of beer were located inside and outside of the UTV, according to Fleishman, and an investigation revealed that he was traveling west on Kingdom Dam Lane, when he lost control.
The UTV exited the roadway via the southern shoulder and struck a large tree, Fleishman said, and the UTV continued in a westerly direction, overturning several times before striking an earth embankment.
Whalen was found unconscious and he was transported by ambulance to Elizabethtown Community Hospital where he refused all medical treatment, according to Fleishman.
He was placed under arrest for DWI, and was later transported to State Police Lewis for processing after being released to State Police custody.
Whalen was found to have a 0.18 percent blood alcohol content and was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.
He was released on appearance tickets.
DANNEMORA — A Dannemora man was arrested after withdrawing money with a stolen debit card, State Police say.
Troopers responded to an Emmons Street residence on July 12 for a report of the stolen card, Fleishman said, and an investigation revealed that Joshua K. Secore, 25, had stolen the victim’s debit card and used it to withdraw money in the town of Dannemora.
Secore withdrew a total of $150 from the victim’s account, according to Fleishman.
He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, before being released on an appearance ticket returnable to Dannemora Town Court.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
HARRIETSTOWN — Two were injured in a one-car crash here July 3, State Police say.
Just after 5 p.m., troopers responded to Route 3 near Corey's Road and found that Tupper Lake woman Betty J. Palin, 72, had been driving a 2011 Dodge Durango on the road at the time of the accident, Fleishman said.
When approaching Route 3's intersection with Indian Carry road, and Corey's Road, Palin failed to observe stopped traffic, according to Fleishman.
To avoid striking the stopped traffic, Palin swerved off the westbound shoulder, crossing Indian Carry Road and driving off an earth embankment and culvert end before striking a ditch and tree, Fleishman said.
Palin sustained a back injury in the crash, and her son, Xceltee Palin, sustained an abdominal injury, according to Fleishman.
They were both brought to Adirondack Medical Center Saranac Lake to be treated for their injuries.
Saranac Lake Fire Dept responded and provided traffic control.
ESSEX — One Willsboro teen was injured in a one-car crash, State Police say.
Troopers responded to Clark Road in the town of Essex for a one-car crash and found that Gavin E. Delong, 19, of Willsboro, had already been transported by a private party to Elizabethtown Hospital when troopers arrived.
Delong was operating a 2010 Kia Forte south on Clark Road, Fleishman said, when his vehicle ran off the eastern shoulder of the roadway and struck a delineator post and a fence before overturning on its roof.
Delong was later placed under arrest for DWI after he was found to have a 0.11 percent blood alcohol content, police said.
He was released and is scheduled to appear before the Essex Town Court on Aug. 5.
