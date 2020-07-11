FELONY ARRESTS
ALTONA — An Altona man was arrested here July 6 following a report of a domestic dispute that took place on July 3, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Kevin L. Vanderbogart, 54, after an investigation found that he choked a female victim until she nearly lost consciousness, a State Police press release said.
He was charged with second-degree strangulation and aggravated family offense, both felonies, as well as second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was arraigned by Champlain Town Court and was subsequently placed on pre-trial release. An order of protection was issued, the release said, and he is scheduled to return to Altona Town Court at a later date.
JAY — A Jay man was arrested following a domestic dispute here July 6, State Police say.
On that day at approximately 6 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on State Route 9N for a report of a domestic dispute.
An investigation at the home found that Ryan E. Lawrence of Jay, 27, took a victim’s phone from her when she tried initially contacting police for help during the altercation, a State Police press release said.
Lawrence also threw a plate at the victim’s TV, according to the release, causing damage.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Lawrence was released on appearance tickets for the Jay Town Court.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
