FELONY ARRESTS 

 

ALTONA — An Altona man was arrested here July 6 following a report of a domestic dispute that took place on July 3, State Police say.

Troopers arrested Kevin L. Vanderbogart, 54, after an investigation found that he choked a female victim until she nearly lost consciousness, a State Police press release said.

He was charged with second-degree strangulation and aggravated family offense, both felonies, as well as second-degree harassment, a violation.

He was arraigned by Champlain Town Court and was subsequently placed on pre-trial release. An order of protection was issued, the release said, and he is scheduled to return to Altona Town Court at a later date.

JAY — A Jay man was arrested following a domestic dispute here July 6, State Police say.

On that day at approximately 6 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on State Route 9N for a report of a domestic dispute.

An investigation at the home found that Ryan E. Lawrence of Jay, 27, took a victim’s phone from her when she tried initially contacting police for help during the altercation, a State Police press release said.

Lawrence also threw a plate at the victim’s TV, according to the release, causing damage.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Lawrence was released on appearance tickets for the Jay Town Court.

— By Staff Writer Ben Watson

Tags

Recommended for you