FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Beekmantown woman was arrested on felony DWI charges after driving herself to the State Police barracks here, according to a press release.
Troopers arrested Ruth A. Kelley, 51, of Beekmantown, on July 5 after she drove to the State Police barracks in Plattsburgh and was determined to be operating in a highly intoxicated state, the release said.
Kelley appeared to be in a state of medical distress and was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh where she was evaluated.
Kelley became belligerent and hostile with troopers and medical staff at the hospital, according to the release, and also resisted being taken into State Police custody following her release from the hospital.
Her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.17 percent, the release said.
She was charged with Felony DWI, and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor.
Kelley was released with appearance tickets for Plattsburgh Town Court.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
