CADYVILLE — State Police have charged a Vermont man in the burglary of a Cadyville home in August last year.
Police said 41-year-old Joel Cardinal, of Swanton, Vermont, went to a State Route 374 home sometime between Aug. 3 and 4 last year and stole a trailer and tools.
Cardinal was arrested Jan. 5 and was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Champlain Court and was released ahead of his next court appearance later in January.
NORTH ELBA — State Police is investigating a snowmobile crash from Jan. 2 that resulted in the driver’s death.
Police said William C. Paye Jr., 46, of Saranac Lake, was driving north on the Lake Rail Corridor trail between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake when his snowmobile went off the trail, throwing him from the sled and landing in Ray Brook.
Paye was treated in Adirondack Medical Center before he died. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, State Police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
