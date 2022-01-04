ELIZABETHTOWN — An Elizabethtown woman was charged with assaulting and threatening a victim on Dec. 29.
According to State Police, Jessica Mendola, 27, was involved in a domestic incident in a Water Street home, where she allegedly assaulted a victim and also threatened them with a knife.
She was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, aggravated family offense and second-degree menacing, police said.
Mendola was arraigned and released under probation. She is due back in court in January.
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were treated for minor injuries after a two-car crash on Dec. 30, State Police said.
State Police said Shahim Ivery, 41, of Plattsburgh, was driving west on Military Turnpike when he crashed into the rear of another vehicle that was stopped to make a left-hand turn.
Ivery and the driver of the other vehicle, Michael Conine, 43, were transported to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for minor injuries.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
