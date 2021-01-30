FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — An El Salvador citizen was arrested for a failed smuggling event when he allegedly attempted to transport illegal aliens across the Canadian border, according to a press release by the Northern District of New York’s Attorney’s Office.
Douglas Quintanilla-Soriano, 26, and a citizen of El Salvador was arrested Jan. 17 and charged while he was allegedly transporting two illegal aliens, who had illegally crossed into the United States through the woods near Churubusco, New York, a criminal complaint claims.
Border patrol agents from the Burke Station stopped the vehicle that was being operated by Quintanilla-Soriano and detained the occupants.
The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Robert N. Garcia, chief patrol agent, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector.
The charges in the complaint are merely accusations, the release said. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Quintanilla-Soriano appeared before United Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart Jan. 19 and was ordered detained.
If convicted, Quintanilla-Soriano faces up to five years in prison. The two occupants of the vehicle were found to be citizens of El Salvador and Mexico, respectively, and illegally present in the United States, the release said. Both of the occupants were detained and expelled to Canada.
This case is being investigated by United States Border Patrol and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Stitt.
PLATTSBURGH — A Peru woman was arrested Jan. 20 on felony grand larceny charges, state police say.
Jacqueline M. Decapite, 31, of Peru was arrested by state police following an investigation of a larceny of benefits, a press release said.
Decapite stole more than $70,000 in points and benefits from Schluter Systems in Plattsburgh while she was employed as their travel and event coordinator/manager.
This occurred between February 2017 and October 2019, the release said. As part of the coordinating and travel planning, she would routinely make travel reservations. Decapite would then use the benefit points for free or discounted personal travel.
She was charged with second degree grand larceny, a class C felony. Decapite was arraigned virtually in Plattsburgh City Court and released to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
CHAMPLAIN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized more than 1,545 lbs. of marijuana, estimated to be worth millions, in a commercial shipment, a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
CBP officers encountered a commercial shipment that was manifested as used reels on Jan. 20. Officer selected the shipment for further examination. During the secondary inspection, a canine team was alerted to the presence of narcotics within the shipment, the release said.
CBP officers then performed a thorough physical examination and discovered six pallets containing vacuum–sealed packages of marijuana. The vacuum-sealed packages field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and have an estimated street value of $3.2 million, the release said.
“Our CBP officers continue to identify and target suspect shipments that attempt entry,” Port Director Steve Bronson said. “These officers remain vigilant in protecting our communities and the United States from these dangerous drugs.”
CHAMPLAIN — A Malone man was arrested for felony burglary and assault charges by state police on Jan .21 following a break-in earlier this month, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Michael A. Rousseau, 40, of Malone was first arrested by state police for second degree assault and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon after Rousseau was involved in a physical altercation at a Churubusco residence on Jan. 3 at about 11:15 p.m., which resulted in injuries to a 20-year-old victim, according to a press release by state police.
The victim was transported to CVPH after he was struck in the face by a glass bottle and stabbed in the side with a knife. Rousseau was also treated at CVPH for injuries he sustained to his face during the altercation, the release said.
State police later charged Rousseau with second degree burglary after an investigation revealed he had first unlawfully entered another residence nearby on State Route 189 and stole several bottles of liquor and other property. One of these bottles was then used as the weapon in the assault, Fleishman said.
Rousseau was arraigned virtually before Champlain Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail. Rousseau is to reappear in Champlain Town Court at a later date, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested by state police Jan. 21 for a felony related to DWI, state police say.
Blaine D. Clay, 30, of Plattsburgh, lost control of his vehicle, spinning into a parking lot on Sharron Avenue in the city of Plattsburgh at about 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to a press release.
Blaine’s operating privileges were found to be suspended in New York for a previous DWI arrest in the city of Plattsburgh. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.13%. Clay was charged with first degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Plattsburgh City Court at a later date.
NORTH ELBA — Four Lake Placid teenagers were recently arrested by state police on felony burglary charges, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
State Police investigated the former Cell Science Center on Barn Road in the town of North Elba after the Lake Placid Fire Department responded to a report of the fire alarm system being triggered Nov. 22 last year. First responders found broken windows, spray paint damage on walls and expelled fire extinguishers, Fleishman said.
As a result, the following four suspects were arrested and charged with one count each of third degree burglary:
18-year-old from Lake Placid was arrested on Dec. 23, 2020, arraigned in North Elba Town Court and was released on his recognizance.
18-year-old from Lake Placid was arrested on Jan. 7, 2021, arraigned in North Elba Town Court and released on his recognizance.
18-year-old from Lake Placid was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, arraigned in North Elba Town Court and was released on his recognizance.
Remi P. Borden, 19, of Lake Placid was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021, arraigned in the North Elba Town Court and released on his recognizance.
All suspects are scheduled to reappear in the North Elba Town Court at later dates and times, Fleishman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.