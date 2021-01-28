FELONY ARRESTS
CHAMPLAIN — A Rouses Point man was arrested for felony DWI charges following a traffic stop by state troopers on Jan. 2, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
State police arrested Christopher T. Hebert, 55, of Rouses Point after they stopped him on State Route 11 in the town of Champlain at about 5 p.m. Jan. 2. A 7-year old child was a passenger in the vehicle, Fleishman said.
Hebert’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.12%. He was charged under Leandra’s Law with felony DWI. Hebert was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Champlain Town Court.
MALONE — An Ontario woman was arrested on felony drug possession charges following a traffic stop by state police, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
State Police conducted the traffic stop on State Route 37 in the town of Malone on Jan. 3 at 8:05 p.m. Tammy J. Thompson, 51, of Akwesasne, Ontario, was arrested after she was found in possession of more than a pound of marijuana. She was charged with second degree criminal possession of marijuana. Thompson was released on an appearance ticket for the Malone Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Ticonderoga man was arrested for a burglary felony charge Jan. 4, after state troopers received an arrest warrant from Plattsburgh Town Court, following an incident that took place on Feb. 6 last year, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
State Police responded to a residence on Honey Drive, where an investigation revealed that John R. Stice, 30, of Ticonderoga unlawfully entered that residence and stole the victim’s cell phone during a domestic dispute. This prohibited the victim from calling police for help, Fleishman said. Stice was charged with second degree burglary of a dwelling, a felony, and fourth degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Stice was virtually arraigned in the City of Plattsburgh Court and was released on his own recognizance and to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. An order of protection was issued.
SCHROON — A Schroon man was arrested for felony drug possession charges Jan. 19, state police say.
Louis Westcott, 53, of Schroon, sold hydrocodone pills in town on two different occasions, a press release said.
Following an investigation, Westcott was charged with two counts of fourth degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the release said.
Westcott was virtually arraigned by the Essex County Court and released on his own recognizance.
NORTH ELBA — A Clintonville man was arrested for two felonies connected to a Jan. 10 domestic dispute, State Police say.
State Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew A. Sears of Clintonville Jan. 19 following a domestic dispute in North Elba that occurred Jan. 10.
A subsequent warrant was issued for his arrest, a State Police press release said, after Sears engaged in a domestic dispute in which he damaged property and violated an active “stay away” order of protection, all in the presence of two children.
The warrant was issued by North Elba Town Court Jan. 14 for one count of first-degree criminal contempt and one count of aggravated family offense, both felonies, as well as two counts endangering the welfare of a child, one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree harassment, all misdemeanors.
Sears was located in Lake Placid and taken into custody, the press release said.
He was arraigned in the Town of North Elba Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail with no bail.
TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake man was arrested on felony weapon possession charges following a Jan. 11 altercation, State Police say.
After responding to the reported altercation, a State Police investigation revealed that Chase J. Vaillancourt-Nadeau, 21, of Tupper Lake menaced a victim with a knife inside the victim’s car while they were driving, prohibiting the victim from exiting the car, a State Police press release said.
The victim was able to get out when the suspect stopped, according to the release, and Vaillancourt-Nadeau then took off with the victim’s car.
He was soon located by law enforcement and taken into custody and was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, police said.
He was arraigned at Tupper Lake Town Court and released to reappear there at a later date.
State Police were assisted by the Tupper Lake Police Department.
PLATTSBURGH — Two men were arrested for felony weapon possession and drug charges Jan. 12, State Police say.
Jariz A. Paige, 30, of Newport News, Va., and Denzil W. Graves, 26, of Staten Island, were arrested by State Police after they were found in possession of a large quantity of narcotics, packaging materials and an illegal handgun in the town of Plattsburgh, a State Police press release said.
Paige was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance ,third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, as well as unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.
Graves was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, police said.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail.
State Police have been assisted by the Plattsburgh City Police Department, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.
This case remains under investigation.
WILLSBORO — A Keeseville woman was arrested for felony identity theft charges on Jan. 15, State Police say.
Troopers arrested 28-year-old Kristina S. Denton, of Keeseville, following an investigation of multiple fraudulent charges on a credit card from a victim in Willsboro, a press release said.
Denton used the victim’s credit card to make several unauthorized purchases in November and December 2020, totaling more than $1,500, according to the release.
She was charged with second-degree identity theft, a felony, and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification, a misdemeanor, police said.
She was released with an appearance ticket for Willsboro Town Court.
MALONE — A Hogansburg woman was arrested for an assault felony, and a Malone man was charged with a misdemeanor following a Jan. 18 traffic stop, State Police say.
A vehicle operated by 50-year-old Tamra R. Cook of Hogansburg was stopped by troopers in the village of Malone at about 1:24 p.m. where Cook refused to provide identification or comply with any other requests by the trooper, a press release said.
The investigating trooper attempted to effect an arrest and opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle, according to the release, when Cook shut the door and drove away, nearly injuring the trooper.
After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital, police said. Augustus A. Allen, 33, of Malone, the front seat passenger, fled from the vehicle and into the hospital, police said.
Cook was eventually removed from the vehicle and arrested, the release said, and Allen was located and taken into custody inside the hospital.
Cook reported pain to her wrists following the arrest and was evaluated at the Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital and released. She was then charged with second-degree attempted assault, a felony, as well as second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, two counts of resisting arrest and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, police said.
She was released on appearance tickets returnable to Malone Town Court.
Allen was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor, and was also released with an appearance ticket returnable to Malone Town Court, police said.
State Police was assisted by the Malone Police Department.
DUANE — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on felony DWI charges that resulted in public property damage Jan. 19, State Police say.
53-year-old Brian H. Lamay of Saranac Lake operated a vehicle that crashed at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 458 in the town of Duane at about 2:30 p.m. An investigation at the scene revealed that Lamay’s 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south on State Route 30 when his vehicle ran off the west shoulder of the roadway, striking a snow embankment and then a road sign, a State Police press release said.
Lamay was subsequently arrested for DWI with a blood alcohol level of 0.21 percent, according to the release, and his license was also found to be conditional and suspended.
Lamay, a correction officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, police said.
He was released with tickets to appear in the Duane Town Court.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
