FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man is accused of possessing methamphetamine-making materials and a quantity of methamphetamine.
At around 10:38 a.m. Sunday, State Police responded to a Dormitory Drive home, where investigation revealed Shawn J. Burnell, 31, had the materials and methamphetamine, according to a State Police press release.
He was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony.
He was virtually arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and sent to Clinton County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions.
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate lookup, Burnell has previously served prison time for attempted burglary, making meth and criminal possession of stolen property.
ROUSES POINT — A New Hampshire man was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, early Monday morning.
State Police pulled Tobi R. Barrett, 51, of Lisbon over on Champlain Street and found he was in possession of a loaded handgun and extra magazines full of ammunition, but did not have the propert permit to carry the firearm in New York State, police said in a press release.
He was released on appearance tickets returnable to Champlain Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, Monday morning.
Following an investigation that an order of protection violation occurred in the parking lot of Maplefields, located at 456 State Route 3, at around 7:30 a.m., troopers arrested Joseph A. O'Farrill, 35, according to a press release.
He had allegedly violated three stay-away orders of protection issued by Westchester Supreme Court by being in the company of the protected party.
O'Farrill was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and sent to Clinton County Jail on $2,500 cash bail/$5,000 bond.
He remained there Wednesday.
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal contempt.
At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, State Police responded to a State Route 9 home for a complaint, police said in a press release.
Mathew J. Baker, 34, allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection issued by Clinton County Family Court by texting and calling the victim numerous time.
The criminal contempt charge was elevated to first-degree due to a prior conviction of second-degree criminal contempt, police said.
Baker was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Champlain Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man is accused of menacing someone at a Booth Drive location.
State Police responded to the area Tuesday evening, where investigation revealed Deane W. Moores, 42, menaced a victim with what appeared to be a pistol, police said in a press release.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
Moores was arraigned virtually and is set to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a three-car accident after a garbage truck rear-ended a person at a stop light, State Police say.
On Dec. 15 at 2:37 p.m. on the Military Turnpike near Meadow Lark Drive, a 2015 Ford Fusion operated by Julien Duchene, 16, of Plattsburgh, was stopped in traffic facing south on Military Turnpike, Fleishman said.
His car was struck from behind by a 2016 Cassella Waste Mack Truck operated by Stephen Durham, 33, of Plattsburgh, according to Fleishman.
Then Durham was struck from behind by a 2016 GMC Canyon driven by Kevin Colegrove, 55, of Keeseville.
Duchene and his passenger, Yvonne M. Duchene, 45, of Plattsburgh, were both transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital to be treated for neck pain, police said.
