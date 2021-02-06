FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was facing felony strangulation charges following a domestic dispute on Jan. 23, State Police say.
State Police responded to a residence on Tara Lane at about 2:39 a.m. in the Town of Plattsburgh for a report of a domestic dispute where an investigation at the scene revealed that Brandon K. Snell, 29, smashed the victim’s cell phone and a neighbor’s door, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
Snell choked the victim from behind until she briefly lost consciousness. She declined medical attention, Fleishman said.
Snell was charged with second-degree strangulation and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned by Schuyler Falls Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
State police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATEAUGAY — A Malone man was charged with a felony forgery charge on Jan. 23 following an investigation, State Police say.
State Police arrested Michael J. Lavare, 27, of Malone following an investigation of forged checks. From Sept. 23, 2020 to Sept. 29, 2020, Lavare forged the victim’s signature on three personal checks and cashed them at the Community Bank in Chateaugay, according to a release by State Police.
He was charged with three counts of second-degree forgery. Lavare was virtually arraigned and released to reappear in Chateaugay Town Court on March 16, 2021.
HARRIETSTOWN — A Tupper Lake man was charged with DWI charges under Leandra’s Law following a traffic stop, State Police say.
State Police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 3 in Harrietstown after a Dodge Journey, operated by Douglass L. Corrow, 43, of Tupper Lake, was traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph speed zone Jan. 24 at about 8:49 p.m., according to a release by State Police.
Corrow was arrested after he initially gave investigating troopers false information, the release said, and was found to be driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent and driving with a suspended license.
He was also found in possession of one buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film. Two children, ages 14 and 12, were also in the vehicle with him.
Corrow was charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law, false personation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was released on appearance tickets for Harrietstown Town Court.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.