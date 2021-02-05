FELONY ARRESTS
CHAMPLAIN — A Malone man was arrested for felony burglary and assault charges by state police on Jan .21 following a break-in earlier this month, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Michael A. Rousseau, 40, of Malone was first arrested by State Police for second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after Rousseau was involved in a physical altercation at a Churubusco residence on Jan. 3 at about 11:15 p.m., which resulted in injuries to a 20-year-old victim, according to a press release by State Police.
The victim was transported to University of Vermont Health Network CVPH in Plattsburgh after he was struck in the face by a glass bottle and stabbed in the side with a knife, police said. Rousseau was also treated at CVPH for injuries he sustained to his face during the altercation, the release said.
State Police later charged Rousseau with second-degree burglary after an investigation revealed he had first unlawfully entered another residence nearby on State Route 189 and stole several bottles of liquor and other property. One of these bottles was then used as the weapon in the assault, Fleishman said.
Rousseau was arraigned virtually before Champlain Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail. Rousseau is to reappear in Champlain Town Court at a later date, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested by state police Jan. 21 for a felony related to DWI, state police say.
Blaine D. Clay, 30, of Plattsburgh, lost control of his vehicle, spinning into a parking lot on Sharron Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh at about 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to a press release.
Blaine’s operating privileges were found to be suspended in New York for a previous DWI arrest in the City of Plattsburgh. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.13 percent, police said. Clay was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Plattsburgh City Court at a later date.
NORTH ELBA — Four Lake Placid teenagers were recently arrested by State Police on felony burglary charges, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
State Police investigated the former Cell Science Center on Barn Road in the town of North Elba after the Lake Placid Fire Department responded to a report of the fire alarm system being triggered Nov. 22 last year. First responders found broken windows, spray paint damage on walls and expelled fire extinguishers, Fleishman said.
As a result, the following four suspects were arrested and charged with one count each of third-degree burglary:
18-year-old from Lake Placid was arrested on Dec. 23, 2020, arraigned in North Elba Town Court and was released on his recognizance.
18-year-old from Lake Placid was arrested on Jan. 7, 2021, arraigned in North Elba Town Court and released on his recognizance.
18-year-old from Lake Placid was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, arraigned in North Elba Town Court and was released on his recognizance.
Remi P. Borden, 19, of Lake Placid was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021, arraigned in the North Elba Town Court and released on his recognizance.
All suspects are scheduled to reappear in the North Elba Town Court at later dates and times, Fleishman said.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
LEWIS — A motor vehicle crash on Interstate 87 led to a Phoenix woman being airlifted to Burlington and a Plainfield, New Jersey man being transported to CVPH, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the crash, which involved a box truck, operated by Edward McCray III, 32, of Plainfield, on Feb. 1 at about 2 p.m., a press release said,
Police say the truck crashed through guard rails and overturned down the west embankment of I-87 at mile marker 126 southbound in the town of Lewis, the release said.
The passenger, Diamond D. Lear, 24, of Phoenix, Arizona, was partially ejected when McCray lost control. She was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington police said, where it was determined she suffered a minor brain bleed, a lacerated liver, a collapsed lung and a fractured pelvis. She is in critical condition, the release said.
McCray was transported by Elizabethtown-Lewis Ambulance to CVPH where he was treated for minor injuries. This crash remains under investigation.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
