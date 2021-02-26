ARRESTS
DANNEMORA — A Lyon Mountain woman was arrested for DWI following a one-car crash, State Police said.
Shelley A. Wood, of Lyon Mountain, was driving southeast on State Route 374 in a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she lost control of the car and ran off the road, striking a mailbox at 4520 State Route 374 Feb. 17, a news release by State Police said.
Wood was not injured. Police said they determined her blood alcohol level to be 0.08%. She was charged with DWI and released with appearance tickets to Dannemora Town Court, the release said.
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man was arrested on DWI charges following a car crash, State Police said.
Joshuah R. McGoldrick, 19, of Champlain, was reportedly traveling north on Mason road when he lost control of a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo and crossed into an opposite lane Feb. 22 at about 8:30 p.m. He then ran off the opposite shoulder and struck a snowbank, a news release by State Police said.
McGoldrick was not injured, the release said. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18%. McGoldrick was charged with aggravated DWI and was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Champlain Town Court, the release said.
HOGANSBURG — A Hogansburg man was arrested in a failed smuggling event, the Northern District of New York said.
Kyle Thompson, 28, of Hogansburg, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged by criminal complaint with alien smuggling after he reportedly was transporting two Romanian citizens who illegally crossed into the United States by the St. Lawrence River, a release by the Northern District of New York said.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police attempted to stop Thompson’s vehicle as be fled with the two other occupants. Thompson drove his vehicle into a snowbank and was ultimately apprehended, the release said.
No one was injured. Thompson faces up to five years in prison if convicted. The two Romanian citizens are illegally present in the U.S. and were arrested by the Border Patrol to be prosecuted for illegal entry, a misdemeanor, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on weapon possession and DWI charges after he was reportedly found asleep in his vehicle, State Police said.
Michael J. Lewis, 44, of Plattsburgh was found asleep at the wheel during a traffic stop at the intersection of Meadow Lark Drive and Rugar Park Way Feb. 21 at about 9:39 p.m., when police found a switch blade and buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual films without a prescription in his possession, a news release by State Police said.
Lewis refused a test to determine his blood alcohol content level, the release said. He was charged with DWI, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon due to a previous conviction and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the release said.
Lewis was arraigned in Peru Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail. He is to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
