PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was charged with felony DWI after a one-car rollover last year that resulted in them being airlifted to a hospital.
State Police said that first responders found the car on its roof when they arrived on Moffit Road at about 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021. A passenger, 33-year-old Mark Devins, was outside the vehivle, while the driver, 35-year-old Jolene Ramistella, was trapped inside.
Firefighters and EMS were able to extract Ramistella, who was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital before being airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Center.
Then on Feb. 16, Ramistella was charged with felony DWI, third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and numerous vehicle violations in connection with the crash, police said.
DANNEMORA — Police have charged a Redford man after he allegedly attempted to steal a catalytic converted from a parked vehicle at Clinton Correctional Facility on Feb. 15.
State Police said they arrested Dylan Velie, 22, and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and third-degree auto stripping, a misdemeanor.
Velie was released after his arraignment and is due back in village court later this month.
