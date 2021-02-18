ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested on felony grand larceny charges following a report of stolen merchandise at the Wal-Mart in Plattsburgh, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the Wal-Mart Feb. 14 at about 10:30 p.m. after a shoplifter was reported to police. Victoria D. Sheppard, 27, of Plattsburgh, was determined by police to have stolen numerous items valued at about $1,661.98, a press release by State Police said.
Sheppard was charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and was released with an appearance ticket to Plattsburgh Town Court.
During the investigation, it was also discovered that Sheppard stole merchandise from Wal-Mart on two previous occasions. On Feb. 4, Sheppard stole merchandise totaling $48.17. Then, on February 13, Sheppard stole approximately $115.35 worth of merchandise. She was charged with an additional two counts of petit larceny and released with appearance tickets, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on DWAI charges following a one-car crash, State Police said.
Joshua M. Recore, 25, of Plattsburgh was driving a 2019 Hyundai Accent down Butler Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Stafford Road, a press release by State Police said.
He exited the north shoulder and drove up and over a three-foot snowbank before crashing into another snowbank, causing significant damage to the front of his car, the release said.
Recore was subsequently arrested and charged with DWAI-drugs. He was released with tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court, the release said.
MALONE — A Malone man was arrested following a reported domestic dispute, State Police said.
William M. Fallon, 45, of Malone, was arrested after an investigation revealed that Fallon restrained a victim and prevented her from leaving a residence Feb. 12 at about 9 p.m., a news release by State Police said.
Fallon was found in possession of an illegal firearm. The incident occurred in front of two children, the release said.
Fallon was charged with one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, the release said.
Fallon was virtually arraigned by the Brandon Town Court and was released to appear in Malone Town Court at a later date. Orders of protections were issued, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
