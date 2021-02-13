FELONY ARRESTS
BANGOR — A Malone man was arrested by troopers following an investigation of a rape victim, a news release by State Police said.
Kody C. Rock, 19, of Malone, was charged with second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child after an incident that occurred on Oct. 4, 2020, involving a 15-year-old victim, the release said.
Rock was virtually arraigned by the Dickinson Town Court and was released to the supervision of Franklin County Probation, the release said.
CHATEAUGAY — A Malon woman was arrested Feb. 8 after a report of abuse, State Police Say.
Alexis M. McDonald, 21, of Malone, reportedly placed a client at the ARC in Chateaugay inside an empty toy box and held the lid shut so the client could not get out on Jan. 23, according to a news release by State Police.
McDonald was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disable person. She was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Chateaugay Town Court, the release said.
BURKE — A Burke man was arrested on identity theft charges Feb. 9 following an investigation into credit fraud, State Police say.
John A. Berkman, 50, of Burke, reportedly used a victim’s identity to open several credit cards and accounts and then used them to make purchases totaling more than $37,000, according to a news release by State Police.
Berkman, a correction lieutenant for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who was off-duty at the time, was charged with eight counts of first-degree identity theft, seven counts of second-degree identity, one count of third-degree identity theft, one count of fifth-degree conspiracy and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud, the release said.
Berkman was arraigned by Malone Town Court and released to reappear in Burke Town Court at a later date.
This case remains under investigation, the release said.
MALONE — A Malone man was arrested following a reported stalking incident in Malone’s Walmart, State Police say.
Harold J. Hosler, 59, of Malone, reportedly followed the victim into the Wal-Mart on Feb. 9 at about 12:30 p.m., according to a news release by State Police.
Troopers say Hosler confronted her inside the store and also slashed a tire on her parked vehicle in the parking lot, the release said.
This occurred in violation of a protection order. Hosler was charged with fourth-degree stalking, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt. He was virtually arraigned by Brandon Town Court and was then released under supervision of probation. He is scheduled to return to Malone Town Court at a later date, the release said.
