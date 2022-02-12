MALONE — Police charged a woman on Feb. 5 after they said she stole a debit card and used it to make purchases.
State Police said Heather Willette, 38, of Malone, used the card at a number of different stores. She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Willette was issued an appearance ticket to Malone Town Court for February.
CHURUBUSCO — A man allegedly strangled a victim during a domestic dispute at a Churubusco home on Feb. 5, State Police said.
Richard Vanmoerkerque, 59, of Churubusco, was charged with second-degree strangulation, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.
Vanmoerkerque was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and is due back this month, State Police said. The court additionally issued a full stay-away order of protection.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13, State Police said.
David Langdon, 43, was charged with sexual misconduct against a child, a felony. He was arraigned in Peru Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $5,000 bail. He's due back in court later this month.
WEST CHAZY — Police charged two people in connection with a reported stolen vehicle on Sept. 4, 2021.
A police investigation determined Kayla Stevens, 27, and Zachery Comegys, 25, both from West Chazy, took the vehicle, according to State Police.
Stevens and Comegys were charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. Comegys was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Both were arraigned in Chazy Town Court on Feb. 8 and were released under supervision and probation, State Police said. They are due back in court later this month.
PLATTSBURGH — A Dollar Tree store manager was arrested Feb. 5 after police said they stole more than $13,000 from the business.
State Police said the former manager, 42-year-old Kathleen Layer of Willsboro, claimed she made store deposits at a local bank but did not keep the money.
Layer was charged with third-degree grand larceny and nine counts of first-degree falsifying business records, all felonies.
PLATTSBURGH — Police charged a woman with coercion on Feb. 9 after they said she threatened someone over social media.
Jenna Proctor, 38, of Plattsburgh, allegedly sent the threatening messages after a verbal fight, State Police said. Proctor was charged with third-degree coercion, a misdemeanor, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies.
Proctor was arraigned in Chazy Town Court and is due back later this month.
FORT COVINGTON — A man was arrested after police said he stabbed someone during a fight on Feb. 8.
State Police said an investigation showed Stephen Smutz, 27, of Fort Covington, stabbed Gregory David, 33, of Akwesasne. Smutz and David were transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Smutz was later charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He was remanded to Franklin County Jail on $10,000 bond and is due back in court later this month.
David was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, and is scheduled back in Fort Covington Town Court later this month.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.