STRUCTURE FIRES
ELLENBURG DEPOT — Five people were displaced following an Ellenburg Depot Fire on Bull Run Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The fire, which started in the home's garage, was responded to by Ellenburg Depot, Champlain, Mooers, Altona, Ellenburg Center, Dannemora, Chateaugay and Lyon Mountain fire departments.
Ellenburg Depot's fire department responded to the fire first and reached the home about seven minutes after the fire was called in, Fire Chief Louis LaValley said.
By the time they got there, the fire had spread to other parts of the house, and the garage door had collapsed and began to melt, LaValley said.
The cold weather and deep snow that surrounded the house gave the eight fire departments trouble with extinguishing the fire.
“It was a pretty tough fire to fight,” LaValley said.
Fire departments used more than eight fire trucks to extinguish the rapid spreading fire, LaValley said. The Ellenburg Fire Department was back in service at about 4 a.m.
Electrical problems in the garage was believed to be the source of the fire, LaValley said.
Red Cross volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter assisted the family with emergency aid and financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing, according to a news release from the American Red Cross Eastern New York.
The Red Cross also offered health services, kits containing personal care items and emotional support, the release said.
TICONDEROGA — A fire on Hayford Road in Ticonderoga Wednesday at about 2:46 p.m. was responded by three departments.
The home was fully involved in flames by the time the Ticonderoga Fire Department reached the Hayford Road home, Fire Chief Jason Parent said.
Three other departments were called in to help extinguish the blaze. By the time the fire was put out, the building was a total loss, Parent said. The family was displaced.
No other details were available.
