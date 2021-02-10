FELONY ARRESTS
CROWN POINT — Two Crown Point teens were arrested following a break-in at Crown Point Central School, state police say.
Troopers responded to the school at about 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 28 after a report of a burglary.
An investigation revealed that two teen suspects forced entry into the school and caused damage to multiple classrooms and offices, according to a press release by State Police. .
Doors and windows were damaged, and the main offices and several classrooms were ransacked. Video surveillance captured the entire incident and the two suspects were identified quickly as a result, police said.
State Police arrested Tanner G. Harrington, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile, both of Crown Point, the release said.
Harrington was charged with third-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned and released under the supervision of probation. The juvenile was also charged with third-degree burglary. He was released on an appearance ticket for family court.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Witherbee woman was charged with felony fraud charges, according to social services.
Following a Jan. 29 investigation by the Essex County Department of Social Services Welfare Fraud Unit, Danielle D. Simard, 43, of Witherbee was served a criminal summons by state police for allegedly falsely reporting her household composition and income to the Essex County Department of Social Services, which resulted in $26,772 in benefits she was not entitled to, according to a news release.
Simard is directed to appear before Honorable William Garrison in Elizabeth justice court March 25. She was charged with first-degree offering of a false instrument for filing, a class E felony, and third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, the release said.
BELLMONT — A Bombay man was charged with felony DWI charges following a crash on County Route 27, State Police say.
Troopers observed a 2005 Volvo, operated by Sephen R. Simonds, 57, of Bombay, run off County Route 27 on Jan. 29 at about 9:55 p.m., according to a press release.
Simonds exited the roadway and was stuck in the snow on the east shoulder of County Route 27, just south of the intersection with CCC Road, the release said. Simonds was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.13 percent, police said.
Simonds’ license was also determined to be revoked from a previous arrest for DWI in March 2007. He was also previously convicted of DWAI-drugs in May 2014 in St. Lawrence County Court, the release said.
Simonds was charged with Felony DWI, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was released with tickets to appear in the Bellmont Town Court.
MOIRA — A Pittsburgh man was arrested on grand larceny charges following a report of a stolen vehicle, State Police say.
A 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Van, which was reported stolen on Oct. 21, 2020, was found in a ditch on Wangum Road in Moira, a press release said.
An investigation revealed that Kyle K. Crump, 22, of Pittsburgh, Pa., took the victim’s vehicle in the early hours of Oct. 21 on Savage Road in Moira. He ultimately lost control of the vehicle and ran off Wangum Road, causing damage to the vehicle, the release said.
Crump was charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Moira Town Court.
TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake man was arrested following a report of domestic abuse, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the report on Jan. 31 at about 9:10 a.m. at a residence on State Route 30 in Tupper Lake. An investigation by State Police revealed James L. Lasher, 41, of Tupper Lake, engaged in the domestic dispute when the victim attempted to contact 911, a press release said.
Lasher took the phone from her to prevent her from using it and also attempted to prevent her from leaving the residence and made threats to harm the victim, the release said.
This all occurred in violation of a refrain from order of protection issued by Tupper Lake Town Court, which expires in 2025, police said.
Lasher was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Tupper Lake Town Court and remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or a $10,000 bond.
PLATTSBURGH — A Schuyler Falls man is accused of assaulting someone with an ax.
At around 11 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020, Jeffrey P. Barrett Jr., 41, picked up an ax that was embedded in a log, swung it and struck the victim on the left side of the face, State Police said.
State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said the assault began as an argument outside the victim's house.
That person was treated at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for multiple scrapes and a cut, what Fleishman described as superficial injuries.
Fleishman said Barrett was unable to be located for several months and turned himself in Friday, when he was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Barrett was virtually arraigned in Saranac Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail, where he remained Monday. He is scheduled to appear next in Plattsburgh Town Court.
PERU — A Westport man faces drug possession charges following a traffic stop over the weekend.
Saturday night, State Police pulled over Robert J. Holzhauer, 37, on Interstate 87 in the Town of Peru for speeding, police said.
Holzhauer was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license. Police said his blood alcohol content was .08 percent, and that he was found in possession of drugs determined to be MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly; the anesthetic ketamine; and Suboxone, which is typically used in medication-assisted treatment for opiate addiction.
Police charged Holzhauer with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
He was virtually arraigned by Saranac Town Court and placed on pretrial release. He is scheduled to appear next in Peru Town Court.
NORTH ELBA — A Lake Placid man faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
On Sunday, Michael P. Maddalone, 30, smashed someone else's 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a shovel, causing damage to the driver's side window, driver's side headlamp and front grill, police said.
The alleged incident took place on Mill Pond Drive.
Maddalone was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for North Elba Town Court.
BOMBAY — A Bombay man faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary.
Police say that, at around 11 a.m. Saturday, Jason A. Ward, 47, unlawfully entered the victim's home and stole property from inside. Investigation of the break-in led to Ward's arrest Sunday.
Ward was arraigned virtually in Dickinson Town Court and sent to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail/$3,000 bond.
He is slated to appear in Bombay Town Court at a later date.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
SARANAC — One Saranac woman was taken to CVPH with minor injuries following a collision in Saranac Jan. 2, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Jason Dominy, 46, of Saranac was traveling southeast at about 12:48 p.m. on Burnt Hill Road in his 2003 GMC Sierra when he exited the north side of the roadway and struck an earth embankment, causing his truck to roll onto its passenger side, Fleishman said.
Dominy was not injured. Ashley M. Rascoe, 30, a passenger in Dominy’s truck was transported to CVPH for a minor injury, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — One man was taken to CVPH for minor injuries following a one-car crash that took place Jan. 2, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
Richard B. Blondo, 56, of Plattsburgh was operating a 2018 Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling west on Tom Miller Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Banker Road, Fleishman said. Blondo ran through the intersection, lost control and ran off the west shoulder of Banker Road, striking a tree. He was taken to CVPH for minor injuries, police said.
MOOERS — A three-vehicle collision leaving a Quebec man injured was reported by State Police.
Troopers responded to the collision on State Route 11 on Jan. 22 at 1:39 p.m. in Mooers for a report of a three-vehicle collision, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
A 2007 Toyota Tundra operated by Robert W. Walker, 66, of Plattsburgh, was traveling north on State Route 22 and made a left turn onto State Route 11.
Walker failed to yield at the flashing yellow light to a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Theresa M. Rinn, 72, of Mooers, traveling south on State Route 22, Fleishman said.
Rinn’s vehicle struck Walker’s vehicle. The impact caused Walker’s vehicle to strike the front of a 2019 International Harvester tractor trailer (TJL International) operated by Steve Michaud-Audy, 40. of Quebec, who was stopped at the intersection of State Route 11 and State Route 22, Fleishman said.
Rinn was transported to CVPH for arm injuries.
— Compiled by Staff Writers Fernando Alba and Cara Chapman
