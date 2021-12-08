ALTONA — Fire crews made a quick save when a fire was reported at 1 Peryer Road here Monday night.
Around 7:25 p.m., Clinton County Dispatch put out a call for a reported structure fire with Altona Volunteer Fire Department responding.
Mutual aid was provided by departments from Ellenburg Depot, West Chazy, County Car 7, the Beekmantown Fire Department Air Truck and with Mooers Fire Department standing by at the Altona station.
“First arriving units were met with smoke and fire conditions in the basement of the residence,” an Altona Fire Department press release said. “Our first interior crews made an aggressive attack and had a quick knockdown of the fire. From there, crews began overhaul and ventilation efforts.”
The fire was contained to a circuit breaker box and a portion of the basement ceiling, Altona Fire Chief Greg Spinner said.
Residents of the home were unable to remain there that night due to the home being without electricity, but Spinner said it was likely that damage to the home could be repaired.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to two people after the fire, according to a press release.
“The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults. Volunteers also offered health services, emotional support, and comfort kits containing personal care items,” the release said. “In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
Altona was back in service at 9:14 p.m.
DANNEMORA — A Clinton Correctional Facility inmate was allegedly found in possession of a weapon in June and was charged by a grand jury Dec. 2.
According to State Police, 44-year-old Melvin Kross was found in possession of a shank-style weapon after a corrections department search, which followed a fight between Kross and another inmate.
A grand jury later charged Kross with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree promoting prison contraband, both felonies.
ELIZABETHTOWN — Police said a Crown Point man fraudulently received thousands of dollars in public assistance benefits before he was arrested in November.
According to State Police, Anthony G. Caputo received $4,567 in benefits from Essex County Social Services he was not entitled to.
He was charged with third-degree welfare fraud and four counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies.
Caputo is due back in Elizabethtown Town Court in January, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
