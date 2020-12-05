FELONY ARRESTS
WESTVILLE — A Westville man was arrested following a domestic dispute, State Police say.
On Nov. 21 at approximately 8:30 a.m., troopers arrested Kevin J. Shepard, 34, after he was involved in a domestic dispute with four subjects at a residence on Bull Run Road in Westville, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
During this incident, Shepard damaged property inside the residence and was found to be in possession of various drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Fleishman.
He allegedly also was found to be driving while intoxicated after he drove a vehicle from the residence without permission, crashing it at the intersection of Upper Flat Rock Road and Bull Run Road.
Shepard refused to submit to a test to determine the alcohol and/or drug content of his blood and was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, unlawfully growing cannabis, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving and DWI, all misdemeanors.
He was virtually arraigned in Dickinson Town Court and released under the supervision of probation.
He is scheduled to appear in Westville Town Court at a later date.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Jay man was arrested following an investigation into an order of protection violation, State Police say.
On Nov. 24, State Police arrested Dean F. Caron, 60, following an investigation into the Nov. 19 violation in the town of Elizabethtown, Fleishman said.
The investigation revealed that Caron had violated two separate orders of protection issued by Essex County Family Court and Plattsburgh Town Court by contacting a victim by phone numerous times, according to Fleishman.
He was also found to have been convicted of second-degree criminal contempt, a felony, within the preceding five years, herefore, leading to second-degree aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt charges, both misdemeanors.
Caron was arraigned in Elizabethtown Town Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear there at a later date.
MOOERS — A Mooers man was arrested Dec. 1 following a domestic dispute, State Police say.
That day at 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on State Route 11 in Mooers for a report of a domestic dispute, Fleishman said.
An investigation revealed that Brandon R. Powers, 32, had choked a victim and held her against her will in a room inside the residence and threatened her with harm, according to Fleishman. She later called police.
Powers was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing, both misdemeanors, second-degree harassment, a violation, and aggravated family offense, a felony.
He was arraigned in Altona Town Court by the Mooers Town Justice and released on his own recognizance to return to the Mooers Town Court at a later date.
State Police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
BANGOR — A Moira man was recently arrested in connection with an August burglary, State Police say.
On Dec. 1, troopers arrested David T. Sokolowski, 48, of Moira, following a report of a burglary on Aug. 30 at Gold Miner’s Treasures located at 1776 State Route 11, in the town of Bangor, according to a press release.
Sokolowski unlawfully entered the business and stole property, the release said, and was charged with third-degree burglary.
He was arraigned in Brandon Town Court and released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in Bangor Town Court at a later date.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.