 

ELIZABETHTOWN — Police said a Crown Point man fraudulently received thousands of dollars in public assistance benefits before he was arrested in November.

According to State Police, Anthony G. Caputo received $4,567 in benefits from Essex County Social Services he was not entitled to.

He was charged with third-degree welfare fraud and four counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies.

Caputo is due back in Elizabethtown Town Court in January, police said.

— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba 

