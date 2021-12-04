ELIZABETHTOWN — Police said a Crown Point man fraudulently received thousands of dollars in public assistance benefits before he was arrested in November.
According to State Police, Anthony G. Caputo received $4,567 in benefits from Essex County Social Services he was not entitled to.
He was charged with third-degree welfare fraud and four counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies.
Caputo is due back in Elizabethtown Town Court in January, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
