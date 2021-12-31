BEEKMANTOWN — Two patients involved in a two-car crash in Beekmantown Dec. 23 are expected to make a full recovery, police said.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Duprey was driving north on State Route 22 when she failed to yield the right of way to a Honda Accord driven by Kristin Nephew. The front of Duprey’s Dodge Ram collided with Nephew’s vehicle, police said.
Both drivers and a minor were taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for complaints of head, neck and chest pains.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
