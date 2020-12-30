FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man is accused of fraud.
A report made Sept. 23 by Dannemora Federal Credit Union initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of James R. Guerin, 30, on Dec. 16.
State Police charged him with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, for depositing a fraudulent check, then withdrawing $6,154.24 from the credit union, according to a press release.
He was arraigned virtually Plattsburgh City Court and was sent to Clinton County Jail without bail due to previous convictions.
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate lookup, Guerin previously served prison time for larceny, burglary and criminal mischief.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, on Dec. 16.
A report made Oct. 16 by Dannemora Federal Credit Union Oct. 16 initiated an investigation that led of the arrest of Nicole L. Bruso, 47.
Police said in a press release that Bruso deposited a fraudulent check, then withdrew $1,950 from the bank during September.
Bruso was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
BRUSHTON — A Moira man is accused of stealing from vehicles in the Brushton area.
On Saturday, State Police responded to Washington Street for a report of vehicle thefts. Witnesses saw an unknown person try to gain access to multiple cars in the area, according to a State Police press release.
Police said troopers located the suspect, who initially gave false information about his identity, on foot.
Michael J. O'Brien, 25, was reportedly found to have an active warrant for a parole violation from New Hampshire.
Troopers arrested him and he was allegedly found in possession of property stolen from Brushton-area vehicles.
O'Brien faces a felony charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property as well as second-degree criminal impersonation, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a control substance, all misdemeanors.
He was arraigned and sent to Franklin County Jail without bail. He remained there Wednesday.
State Police said O'Brien was found in possession of more property that has not been claimed.
Those with information regarding the investigation or who believe they have been victims are asked to call Investigator Brigitte Thomas at the Malone barracks at 518-897-2777.
