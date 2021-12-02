DANNEMORA — A Clinton Correctional Facility visitor was allegedly found in possession of prison contraband Nov. 30, State Police said.
Nicolette Decarlo, 29, of Buffalo, was reportedly found with a green leafy substance, white-crystal-like substance and rolling paper after a search by staff, police said.
Decarlo was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, second-degree promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
Decarlo was arraigned in Dannemora Village Court and is scheduled back later in December.
CONSTABLE — A Providence woman was transported to a local hospital after a one-car crash Nov. 30, State Police said.
According to police, Ann Mitchell, 32, lost control of her vehicle while driving on State Highway 122 at about 10 p.m. Mitchell went off the roadway and hit a culvert before coming to a stop in a ditch, police said.
Mitchell was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center for minor injuries.
MALONE — Two cars collided the morning of Nov. 29, leading one driver to be evaluated at a local hospital, State Police said.
After driving onto State Route 37, police said, 28-year-old Ashley Gadway, of Malone, reportedly failed to observe an oncoming vehicle. The two collided.
Gadway transported herself to Alice Hyde Medical Center for an evaluation, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
