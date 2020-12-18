FELONY ARRESTS
BOMBAY — A Moira man was arrested for felony DWI following a traffic stop Dec. 5
That day, troopers pulled over Dylan J. Barney, 24, on State Route 95 in the town of Bombay at approximately 8:20 p.m., a press release said, for driving 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Barney was operating a 2001 Chrysler Town & Country with a revoked and suspended non-driver ID and was determined to be driving while intoxicated, according to the release.
Barney’s blood alcohol content was allegedly found to be 0.12 percent.
Barney had previous convictions for DWI and DWAI within the preceding ten years, the release said, making the new charge a felony.
He was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, also a felony, and was released on tickets returnable to Bombay Town Court.
MALONE — A Malone man was recently charged with felony DWI, State Police say.
On Dec. 9 at approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on Pine Street in the village of Malone on an unregistered motor vehicle, a press release said.
The operator, Timothy K. Cooley, 30, was subsequently arrested for DWI with his blood alcohol content determined to be 0.11 percent, according to the release.
Cooley was found to have been previously convicted of DWI in the preceding ten years, making the new charge a felony.
He was released with tickets to appear in Malone Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Sheriff's Department recently arrested a fugitive from the state of Virginia, according to a press release.
On Dec. 12, deputies arrested Corrina M. Duprey, 38, at approximately 3 a.m.
Duprey, a fugitive from justice from the state of Virginia, was apprehended following a joint investigation into her whereabouts conducted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and NYS Parole.
It’s alleged that Duprey failed to appear in court as required in Botetourt County, Virginia, in connection with felony level methamphetamine charges there, the sheriff's department press release said.
Duprey was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail pending extradition proceedings in Clinton County Court.
PERU — A Peru man was arrested following an investigation into a Nov. 28 incident, State Police say.
On Dec. 14, troopers arrested Tanner R. Reome, 21, following an investigation initiated in November following an attempted traffic stop on Bear Swamp Road in Peru, according to a press release.
State Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta for an inadequate exhaust, the release said, when the vehicle turned into the McDonald’s parking lot on Bear Swamp Road, parked, and the operator fled from the vehicle on foot.
He was apprehended and identified as Reome and was determined to be driving while intoxicated, according to the release.
Reome also was found to have a prior conviction for DWI in the preceding ten years and a suspended license.
He was charged with felony DWI, as well as first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, also a felony.
ELLENBURG — A Mooers woman was recently arrested for forgery, State Police say.
On Dec. 15, troopers arrested Sahara R. Schrader, 27, following an investigation of a forgery reported on Nov. 25, according to a press release.
Schrader, while working as a home healthcare aide for Concepts of Independence Inc., forged a time sheet with a client’s signature showing that she worked on dates for which she never showed up in October 2020, the release said.
She was charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree forgery, both felonies.
She was arraigned in the Altona Town Court and released on her own recognizance, to reappear at a later date.
