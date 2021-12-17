PLATTSBURGH — A teen was arrested on felony burglary charges Dec. 8.
State Police said the 16-year-old entered the Plattsburgh home without permission. They were charged with second-degree burglary.
The teen was arraigned in court and was released on their own recognizance, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — Police accused a Plattsburgh man of providing false information in order to purchase a firearm.
State Police arrested Robert Conway, 56, on Dec. 9, saying he filed paperwork containing the falsified information. He was charged with criminal purchase of a weapon and first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies.
Conway was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court, police said.
ALTONA — A Cadyville woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation after her vehicle rolled over Dec. 13, State Police said.
Police said Sarah Herrneckar, 28, was driving northeast on Alder Bend Road when she lost control of the car, causing her to go off the road and down a small embankment. The car overturned, hitting a small tree, police said.
Herrneckar was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for evaluation.
MALONE — State Police arrested an Upstate Correctional Facility visitor Dec. 12, accusing them of entering with contraband.
A preliminary investigation by the state’s corrections department determined Fanta Camara, 29, of Brooklyn, entered with three balloons containing a leafy substance, State Police said.
The balloons were located in Camara’s purse by corrections staff. Camara was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and was arraigned in Constable Town Court. She is due back in Malone Town Court in January.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
