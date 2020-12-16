FELONY ARRESTS
BANGOR — A Malone man was arrested following a November domestic dispute, State Police say.
On Dec. 2 at approximately 4:20 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute that occurred on Nov. 28 at approximately 10 p.m. in Moira.
An investigation revealed that Tanner L. Lamica, 24, assaulted a female victim, causing her to sustain bruised ribs and a collapsed lung, according to a press release. She was treated at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.
Lamica was subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, as well as first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies.
He was arraigned in Malone Town Court and remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $50,000 partially secured bond.
Lamica is scheduled to reappear in Moira Town Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were recently arrested after stealing from Bed Bath and Beyond, State Police say.
On Dec. 2, Eli A. Golovach, 34, of Dannemora, and Joshua K. Secore, 25, of Dannemora, stole three items of merchandise from the store in the town of Plattsburgh, valued at approximately $1,180, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The pair fled the scene in a vehicle and were subsequently stopped by troopers on Sharron Avenue.
They were charged with one count each of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and were released on appearance tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
PLATTSBURGH — A man was arrested after attempting to assault a corrections officer at Clinton County Jail, according to a press release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Bombard on a second-degree attempted assault of a peace officer charge, a felony, following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the jail on Nov. 29.
It’s alleged that Bombard, an inmate at the facility, attempted to assault a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer on that date, the release said.
Bombard was processed by the patrol division and released back into the custody of the jail.
He is set to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court for arraignment at a later date.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.