MALONE — A Malone man was accused of shoplifting from Walmart and was arrested Dec. 6.
Police said Eric C. Leombruno, 34, had previously been served with a trespass notice and was not allowed on Walmart’s property before he allegedly shoplifted.
Leombruno was charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Malone Town Court and was remanded to Franklin County Jail on no bail, police said. He’s scheduled to return to court later in December.
ELLENBURG — Two people allegedly involved in a domestic dispute were charged with multiple felonies Dec. 4.
According to State Police, Robert H. Peacock, 56, of Ellenburg, and Grace E. Gregg, 59, of Mooers, got into a physical altercation following an argument on State Route 11 at about 9:48 p.m. Peacock, police said, was in violation of a stay-away order of protection.
Peacock was charged with third-degree criminal possession, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, all felonies, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor. Peacock was arraigned in Ellenburg Town Court and was released. He’s due back in December.
Gregg was charged with two counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. Greegg was arraigned in Ellenburg Town Court and was released. She’s due back in court in December.
DANNEMORA — A Clinton Correctional Facility inmate was arrested Dec. 3 for allegedly possessing a shank-style weapon while he was searched by corrections department staff.
Stephen M. Wright, 30, of Norwich, was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
Wright was arraigned in Clinton County Court and was ordered to be held in county jail, State Police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
