STRUCTURE FIRE
WEST CHAZY — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 4 Westwood Drive in West Chazy Wednesday afternoon.
Clinton County Dispatch put out a call for the fire at 3:12 with the West Chazy Fire Department responding.
Mutual aid was provided by departments from Beekmantown, Altona, Mooers, Chazy, Champlain and Plattsburgh District 3 along with Clinton County Deputy Coordinators Car 4, Car 7, and Clinton County Fire Investigators Car 18, and Car 20.
The cause of fire is under investigation and there were no injuries, according to West Chazy Fire Chief Kevin Girard.
No further information was available at press time.
— By Night Editor Ben Rowe
FELONY ARRESTS
WILLSBORO — Two women were arrested in connection to a September car crash following an investigation, State Police say.
On Dec. 2, troopers arrested Kara M. O’Hara, 29, of Willsboro, and Maranda T. McCaughin, 30, of Port Henry, following an investigation of a car crash that occurred on Sept. 23 at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Mountain View Road in the town of Willsboro, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
An investigation revealed that both suspects took turns operating a 2019 Hyundai Elantra leading up to the crash, with a 4-year-old child passenger, Fleishman said, adding that O’Hara was also found in possession of a controlled substance. O’Hara was transported to the Elizabethtown Hospital for reports of pain.
McCaughin was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies.
She was released on an appearance ticket for Willsboro Town Court.
O’Hara was also charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, as well as DWAI-drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Fleishman.
She was issued appearance tickets returnable to Willsboro Town Court.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.