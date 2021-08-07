MALONE — Three Malone residents allegedly broke into a Penny Lane Road home Aug. 1 and stole property before assaulting someone inside, State Police said.
Christopher J. Waldron, 35, Jasmine L. Vermette, 37, and Shala B. Skyner, 29, reportedly fled in a vehicle after stealing various property from the home. Waldron also allegedly punched a witness who attempted to intervene, a news release by State Police said.
Malone Police located their vehicle on East Main Street and took the suspects into custody, the release said. During processing at the Malone State Police Barracks, Waldron reportedly punched holes in sheetrock, police said.
Waldron, Skyner and Vermette were all charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, the release said. Waldron was additionally charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
All three suspects were arraigned in Bangor Town Court. Waldron and Skyner were remanded to Franklin County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond, police said. Vermette was remanded and is being held on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.
All three are scheduled to reappear in Malone Town Court at later dates, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested three Vermont residents after they allegedly stole a vehicle from Vermont and used the Lake Champlain Ferry to travel to New York July 29, State Police said.
Police said they found the stolen vehicle — a 2016 Jeep Wrangler — on Commodore Thomas MacDonough Highway with Nazareth P. Gonzalez, 19, of St. Albans, Cole A. Venner, 22, of Burlington, and a 16-year-old Vermont minor inside, a news release by State Police said.
Police said they also found a loaded handgun inside the Wrangler. Gonzalez was found to be wanted by the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office in New Hampshire for failing to appear in court for an unrelated incident, the release said.
All three were charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.
Gonzalez was additionally charged for being a fugitive from justice under New York State criminal procedure law, the release said. He was remanded to Clinton County Jail, while Venner was arraigned and released along with the minor to reappear at later dates, police said.
CHAMPLAIN — Police arrested a Champlain man Aug. 1 after they said he attacked a woman during a domestic dispute, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the reported dispute at about 5:37 a.m. at a South Street home, where they said Colby J. Tyrell, 36, attacked a victim by kicking her in the chest and choking her, a news release by State Police said.
Tyrell also allegedly broke a door inside the home to reach the victim and also broke her phone to prevent her from calling 911, police said.
The victim sustained abrasions, the release said, but declined medical attention.
Tyrell was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor, third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, second-degree harassment, a violation, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Champlain Town Court and was released to probation on pre-trial release. An order of protection was issued, police said.
ROUSES POINT — Troopers arrested a Rouses Point man Aug. 1 after they said he menaced someone with a knife, State Police said.
According to a news release, Charles G. Breyette Jr., 37, entered a garage of a Delaware Street home with a knife and menaced a victim.
Breyette, who police said is a New York State parolee, was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Champlain Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 bond or $10,000 partially secured bond. An order of protection was issued, police said.
MOOERS — Police arrested a Mooers Forks man Aug. 4 after they said he was manufacturing methamphetamine inside a home.
During a search warrant at the Mooers home, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Claude Y. Leduc, 55, was manufacturing methamphetamine and that he was in possession of a controlled substance, a news release said.
Leduc was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and was committed to Clinton County Correctional Facility without bail, police said. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and unlawful disposal of methamphetamine laboratory material, all felonies, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
