PLATTSBURGH — A man was arrested for violating an order of protection following a traffic stop Aug. 5, State Police say.
Troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 3 at approximately 3 p.m., according to a press release, on a Ford F150 for an improper turn.
The operator, identified as Nicholas J. Robare, 31, of Plattsburgh, was subsequently arrested after his passenger was discovered to be the protected party on an active ‘stay-away’ order of protection, according to the release.
Robare was also driving with a revoked license.
Robare was previously convicted of second-degree criminal contempt within the last 5 years, the release said, therefore he was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
