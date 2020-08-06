FELONY ARRESTS
SARANAC — A downstate man was charged following an investigation into the theft of a trailer, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a residence on State Route 3 on July 29 for the theft, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and found that Mark A. Gallo, 59, of Pennellville, had stolen a trailer and construction equipment and materials.
The 2019 Toplight utility trailer was valued at roughly $1,200, according to Fleishman.
The trailer was recovered, and Gallo was arrested for petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, before being released with appearance tickets.
CHAZY — State Police arrested Ricardo R. Hernandez, 38, of Chazy, on July 30 after he reported false information on a background check he completed in order to purchase a firearm, a State Police press release said.
He was charged with one count of attempted criminal purchase of a weapon and one count of first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies.
He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Chazy Town Court.
STRUCTURE FIRE
LYON MOUNTAIN — Departments were dispatched to a structure fire on Bigelow Road here just before 1 p.m.
The Lyon Mountain department, along with departments from Chateaugay, Ellenburg Depot, Cadyville, Churubusco, Dannemora, Saranac and Morrisonville, were sent to the blaze, according to Clinton County Dispatch.
Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 3 p.m., dispatch said.
Further details were not available at press time.
