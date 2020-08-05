PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
MALONE — A three-car crash left a Brushton woman injured, State Police say.
On July 30 at approximately 7:27 a.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by Joseph Sorrento, 38, of Potsdam, a 2019 Chevrolet Tracker driven by Eric L. Wolstenholme, 35, of Massena, and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Tina M. Jeror, 52, of Brushton, were all traveling east on State Route 11, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
An uninvolved vehicle was also traveling east on State Route 11, in front of the three others, before slowing down and turning right into a driveway.
The uninvolved vehicle’s stop lamps and turn signals were inoperable, Fleishman said, causing Sorrento and Wolstenholme to slow abruptly in lane.
Jeror, due to following Wolstenholme too closely, according to Fleishman, was unable to stop striking the rear of his vehicle, causing Wolstenholme’s vehicle to strike the rear of Sorrento’s vehicle.
Jeror was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone to be treated for a fracture to her left hand.
FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested on felony DWI charges July 31, State Police say.
At approximately 11:12 p.m. that night, troopers arrested Kayla R. Hite, 31, for DWI on State Route 22 in the town of Plattsburgh, Fleishman said.
Her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.09 percent, and it was found that Hite was previously convicted of DWI in 2012, according to Fleishman.
She was charged with felony DWI and was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court on Aug. 25.
BELLMONT — A Massena man was arrested after an incident at a State Route 374 residence here Aug. 2, State Police say.
Just before 2 p.m. that day, Tapeni J. Labrake, 37, of Massena was arrested after he was found to have criminally possessed a pocket knife with intent to use it against another, Fleishman said, while at a residence on State Route 374, in the town of Bellmont.
It was also determined he slashed a tire on a vehicle before leaving that address on foot, according to Fleishman.
He was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing, and one count each of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, all misdemeanors, as well as third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated family offense, both felonies.
He was arraigned in Westville Town Court and remanded to the Franklin County Jail with no bail and is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Court on Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.