CHARGES ADJUSTED
CROWN POINT — State Police have adjusted charges against a Vermont woman in a domestic dispute case from July, according to State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman.
Jamie L. Klymn, 38, was arrested for illegally possessing a handgun following a domestic dispute July 17, Fleishman said.
At the time, Klymn was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
The third-degree charge has since been dismissed, and Klymn has now been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, Fleishman said.
FELONY ARRESTS
BANGOR — Two Bangor residents were arrested on drug charges following a parole home inspection, according to State Police.
On Aug. 20, Joshua L. Wolz, 37, a parolee, and Jordan E. Marshall, 24, were charged after they were found to be in possession of cocaine with intent to sell during a New York State Parole home inspection, Fleishman said.
Marshall was found in possession of cocaine, packaged for individual sale, as well as smoking devices, various drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of crack cocaine, according to Fleishman,
She was subsequently charged with one count each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance third- and fourth-degree, both felonies.
Marshall was arraigned in Bangor Town Court and was released on her own recognizance.
Wolz was charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and was released on an appearance ticket.
CONSTABLE — A Constable woman was arrested after she got into a domestic dispute with a 13-year-old, State Police say.
On Aug. 20, troopers arrested Amy L. Clapper, 34, for one count each of first-degree criminal contempt a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, Fleishman said.
The child did not require medical attention after the altercation, according to Fleishman.
Clapper was arraigned in Westville Town Court where she was released on her own recognizance.
Clapper is set to appear in Constable Town Court at a later date.
ROUSES POINT — A downstate man was charged with felony DWI following a traffic stop here Aug. 21, State Police say.
Troopers conducted the stop on US Route 11, pulling over a Dodge van operated by Jeffrey W. Barr, 66, of Fredonia, near the intersection of Lake Street for failure to signal a turn, Fleishman said.
He refused to provide a breath sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood and was charged with Felony DWI due to a prior conviction.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear in court at a later date.
WILLSBORO — A Willsboro man was arrested Aug. 23 just after midnight on felony DWI charges following a crash, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Coonrod Road and an investigation at the scene revealed that a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Michael C. Hamm, 32, of Willsboro, lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway into a ditch, Fleishman said.
Hamm refused field and breath tests to determine the alcohol content of his blood, and his license was also found to be revoked with an interlock device restriction due to a previous conviction for DWI, according to Fleishman.
He was charged with felony DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Hamm was arraigned at Westport Town Court and released to reappear in the Willsboro Town Court at a later date.
MOIRA — A Moira man was arrested for burglary after a domestic dispute at a Dow Road residence, State Police say.
An investigation found that Ryan S. Smith, 29, reportedly violated a ‘stay-away’ order of protection when he entered the residence by pulling an air conditioning unit out of a window and climbing in, Fleishman said.
Once inside, Smith engaged in a domestic dispute with the victim before fleeing the scene, according to Fleishman.
He was located at another residence in Moira and arrested before being charged with one count each of second-degree burglary, a felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Bombay Town Court, released under the supervision of Franklin County Probation and is scheduled to appear in Moira Town Court at a later date.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
CROWN POINT — A Witherbee teen was injured after another car ran hers off the road on Aug. 21, State Police say.
At approximately 3:44 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Bradford Hill Road in Crown Point and found that a 1995 Chevrolet pick-up truck operated by Amber P. Bacon, 18, of Witherbee, was traveling south when her vehicle was forced off the road by an oncoming vehicle that swerved into her lane, Fleishman said.
Bacon ran her vehicle off the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a collision, according to Fleishman, and the truck overturned onto its roof.
Bacon was transported by LifeNet to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., with neck and back injuries where she is listed in stable condition.
The passengers in Bacon’s vehicle, Krystain A. Roberson, 18, of Witherbee, and Chad A. Denton, 19, of Moriah, were not injured.
The other vehicle left the scene, Fleishman said.
An investigation is ongoing.
