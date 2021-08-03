FELONY ARRESTS
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man has been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute.
At around 5:37 a.m. Sunday, State Police responded to a South Street home in the Village of Champlain.
They said Colby J. Tyrell, 36, attacked the victim by kicking her in the chest and choking her, and also broke her cell phone and tried to prevent her from calling 911.
He allegedly broke a door inside the home trying to get to the victim. Police said she declined medical attention for abrasions she sustained.
Tyrell was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony; second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor; two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was arraigned in Champlain Town Court and released to probation on pre-trial release. An order of protection was issued.
ROUSES POINT — A Rouses Point man has been accused of burglary.
At about 3:55 p.m. Sunday, State Police responded to a Delaware Street home in the Village of Rouses Point for a report of a man with a knife, police said.
Charles G. Breyette Jr., 37, allegedly entered a garage at that location and menaced the victim with a knife. Breyette previously served prison time for burglary, and has been under parole supervision since Dec. 10, according to the state parolee lookup.
State Police charged him with second-degree burglary, a felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony; and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Champlain Town Court and sent to Clinton County Jail on $2,500 cash bail/$5,000 bond, or $10,000 partially-secured bond. Breyette remained in custody Monday.
The court issued an order of protection. U.S. Border Patrol assisted State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.