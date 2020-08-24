FELONY ARRESTS
MALONE — A Malone man was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge after pulling a trailer through a corn field, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Tyler W. Elliott, 24, of Malone on Aug. 20 for towing a trailer through a privately-owned corn field with an ATV, damaging more than an acre of crops on Aug. 16, a press release said.
Elliott was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and trespassing, a violation.
He was released with appearance tickets returnable to Malone Town Court.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Keeseville man was charged after damaging a vehicle, State Police say.
On Aug. 20, troopers arrested Nathan R. Phinney, 32, for intentionally causing damages to a vehicle, a press release said.
Troopers responded to the fishing area parking lot on Brainards Forge Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 10 for a report of a car that was in the woods, and an investigation revealed that Phinney had taken the victim’s car and intentionally crashed it into the wooded area.
Phinney was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
He was arraigned in the Essex Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Phinney is scheduled to reappear in the Lewis Town Court at a later date and time.
PERSONAL-INJURY ACCIDENTS
PLATTSBURGH — A rear-ending turned into a five-car accident on Tom Miller Road Aug. 10, State Police say.
Just before 4 p.m., a 2019 Jeep operated by Patricia Poissant, 76, of Plattsburgh, was traveling east on Tom Miller Road in the town of Plattsburgh and slowed down for an uninvolved vehicle making a turn onto Newell Avenue, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
A 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Marquis Scott, 49, of Plattsburgh, then struck the rear of Poissant’s vehicle, Fleishman said.
A 2014 Scion driven by Gertrud McCasland, 81, of Chazy, then struck the rear of Scott’s vehicle, followed by a 2012 Dodge driven by Steven Mangum, 35, of Plattsburgh, that struck the rear of McCasland’s vehicle and a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Austin Sterling, 19, of Chazy, that struck the rear of Mangum’s vehicle.
Scott, McCasland and Sterling were all transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital to be treated for neck injuries.
