NORTH ELBA — A father and son were arrested Aug. 16 after a reported domestic dispute that involved them fighting, State Police said.
At about 9 p.m., State Police said it responded to a North Elba home, where they found Evan T. Boeve, 23, and his father, Christopher Boeve, 47, fighting, a news release by State Police said.
Police said Evan Boeve punched a window in the home, causing it to shatter. Christopher Boeve was found to be in violation of an order of protection issued by North Elba Town Court, the release said.
Evan Boeve was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, while Christopher was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
Both were released with tickets to North Elba Town Court, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after a traffic stop Aug. 15 for felony DWI, State Police said.
Everton C. Lewin, 47, was reportedly driving a vehicle down State Route 9 with a blood alcohol content of 0.18%, a news release by State Police said.
After troopers pulled him over at about 8 p.m., Lewin was charged with aggravated DWI, a felony, due to a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years and was additionally charged with first-degree unlicensed operation, also a felony, police said.
He was released with tickets to Plattsburgh Town Court, the release said.
MALONE — A Potsdam man was arrested Aug. 15 after he allegedly stole from a concession stand at the Franklin County Fair, State Police said.
Gabriel J. Lafleur, 36, allegedly cut open netting from a concession stand and stole two stuffed bears. After police responded to the fairgrounds at about 6:15 p.m., Lafleur was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and two counts of petit larceny, misdemeanors, a news release by State Police said.
Lafleur was released with tickets to Malone Town Court, police said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
