FELONY ARRESTS
MOIRA — A Moira man was charged after damaging property at a Russell Road residence Aug 12, State Police say.
Ryan S. Smith, 29, damaged multiple items in the home valued over $250 total, a press release said.
He was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and released on his own recognizance after being arraigned in Burke Town Court.
He is set to appear in Moira Town Court at a later date.
CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield man was arrested after a domestic dispute in a Clinton Street residence here on Aug. 17, State Police say.
Troopers responded there just after 7 a.m., State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and, following an investigation, Joshua R. Sheeley, 39, of Chesterfield was arrested after he menaced the victim with a kitchen knife.
He was charged with one count of second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
Sheeley was arraigned in Chesterfield Town Court and remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail, $500 bond, and an order of protection was issued protecting the victim.
BOMBAY — A Bombay man was charged after unlawfully entering a victim’s apartment and stealing their cat, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Michael J. Labarr, 21, on Aug. 18 after allegedly committing the crime on June 23, Fleishman said.
He was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and committed to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $4,000 cash bail or $8,000 bond.
State Police were assisted by New York State Parole.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was charged with felony DWAI-drugs after a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road Aug. 18, State Police say.
On Aug. 18 at approximately 3 p.m., troopers arrested Casey J. Desrocher, 41, for DWAI-drugs after she had driven her vehicle to Industrial Med Testing on Tom Miller Road, in the town of Plattsburgh.
She was reported by staff there as being impaired, a press release said, and responding troopers determined she was under the influence of drugs.
Desrocher was also found to have a revoked driver ID due to a previous conviction for DWI, according to the release.
She was charged with felony DWAI-drugs, as well as first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor.
Desrocher was issued tickets returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court, was transported to the Clinton County Jail and was remanded without bail, due to the issuance of a parole warrant, the release said.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted State Police.
—Compiled by news reporter Ben Watson
