JAY — An AuSable Forks man was arrested for burglary July 4, State Police said.
Mark A. Roark, 36, allegedly broke into a Green Street home some time before 2 a.m. and stole property, a release by State Police said.
Police said Roark then fled the home in a vehicle but was located by troopers on Route 9 in Keeseville and was taken into custody, the release said.
Police determined Roark was driving while intoxicated and said he was in possession of hydrocodone and Concerta pills. He was taken to CVPH, where it was discovered Roark may have ingested drugs before the traffic stop, police said.
After his discharge from the hospital, Roark was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors, and DWI.
Roark was arraigned for his burglary charge in Wilmington Town Court and was remanded to Essex County Jail on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000. He was given appearance tickets to AuSable Town Court for his possession and DWI charges, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested a Plattsburgh man July 21 for allegedly impersonating a police officer, State Police said.
According to Police, Michael R. Furno, 52, harassed a victim living on Dormitory Drive by knocking on her front door and announcing himself as a police officer to gain access into her home, a news release by State Police said.
Furno was charged with first-degree criminal impersonation, a felony, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment, both misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and was placed on pre-trial release, police said. An order of protection was issued.
MOOERS — A Mooers Forks man was recently arrested on drug charges.
At around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Clinton County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a Town of Mooers home, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
At that time, Claude Y. Leduc, 55, was allegedly manufacturing methamphetamine. Police also say he possessed a controlled substance and was found to have unlawfully disposed of methamphetamine laboratory materials.
Leduc was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and unlawful disposal of methamphetamine laboratory material, all felonies.
He was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and sent to Clinton County jail without bail. He remained in custody Tuesday.
Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol assisted deputies in executing the search warrant. The State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) also responded to assist in processing the scene.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was recently charged with a felony violation of his probation.
At 8:01 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Clinton County Sheriff's deputies, with the assistance of State Police, arrested William J. Lebeau, 55, on a warrant, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
Lebeau had been placed on probation on March 16, 2020, following a driving while intoxicated conviction. He allegedly violated the terms of his probation.
Lebeau was sent to Clinton County Jail, where he remained Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in Clinton County Supreme Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man is accused of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.
At 10:44 a.m. Monday, Clinton County Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Welch, 31, after receiving information that he had not reported a change of address within 10 calendar days, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
Welch was issued a ticket to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date and returned to Clinton County Jail, where he is being held on another matter.
CHATEAUGAY — Two Texas men were arrested at the Chateaugay Port of Entry Aug. 10 for reportedly possessing firearms illegally, State Police said.
Leonard C. Foyt Jr., 47, and Phillip W. Wilson, 50, were both reportedly found with pistols and permits to carry in Texas but did not have permits for New York, a news release by State Police said.
They were both charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, and were released with tickets to Chateaugay Town Court, police said.
LYON MOUNTAIN — Troopers arrested a Chateaugay man for felony DWI Aug. 9, State Police said.
Douglas R. Villnave Jr., 31, was allegedly found driving with a 0.17 blood alcohol content after troopers pull him over on State Route 374 at about 8 p.m., a news release by State Police said.
Because Villnave was previously convicted of DWI in Malone Town Court in July 2014, he was charged with felony DWI.
He was released with tickets to Dannemora Town Court, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — State Police arrested a Chazy man Aug. 11 after he allegedly stabbed someone while inside a vehicle.
According to a news release by State Police, Joel D. Swan, 23, stabbed the victim three times in the right arm while they were in a vehicle on State Route 22.
Swan was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and was released to return at a later date, police said. An order of protection was issued.
PLATTSBURGH — An alleged shoplifter was arrested Aug. 11 after she reportedly stole merchandise from JC Penney, police said.
According to a news release by State Police, Tricia L. Waterson, 31, of Schuyler Falls, stole a total of $1,019.30 worth of merchandise from the JC Penney located on 60 Smithfield Boulevard.
Waterson was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was released with tickets to Plattsburgh Town Court, police said.
MOIRA — Police arrested a Moira man Aug. 12 after he allegedly slashed tires from three different vehicles on July 24.
According to State Police, Martin M. Manning, 53, slashed tires of vehicles in the towns of Malone, Moira and Brushton, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
Manning was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, felonies, and was released with appearance tickets to Malone Town Court, Fleishman said.
MALONE — A Chateaugay man was arrested Aug. 11 after police said he was involved in a domestic dispute.
Brian J. Compton, 33, reportedly broke a TV and a TV stand inside a County Route 25 home and later damaged the inside of a victim’s vehicle before cocking them, Fleishman said.
Police arrived at the home at 5:48 a.m., Fleishman said. The victim declined medical treatment. The dispute occurred in the presence of a 12-year-old, police said.
Compton was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Compton was arraigned in Westville Town Court and was remanded to Franklin County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.