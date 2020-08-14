FELONY ARRESTS
MALONE — Malone Village Police arrested on a Franklin County Court warrant on Aug. 12, according to a press release.
Glenn D. Rousseau allegedly stole nine handguns and a quantity of jewelry from a Fort Covington Street home in August 2019, the release said.
A search warrant was executed on the defendant’s motel room then where two of those handguns were recovered, but Rousseau had fled to Southbridge, Mass, according to the release.
He was extradited back to New York in November.
Rousseau was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors.
He was arraigned in Franklin County Court and held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond, the release said.
BRUSHTON — Two people were arrested for a variety of charges after stealing a ride-on lawn mower, State Police say.
On August 12, troopers arrested Khye J. Charleston, 26, of Waverly, and Alyssa M. LaFlesh, 29, of Bombay, following an investigation into the lawn mower theft from a garage in the town of Moira, a press release said.
LaFlesh also stole a check from the victim, forged a signature, and cashed it for $140, according to the release.
Both LaFlesh and Charleston received a fourth-degree grand larceny charge, a felony, while LaFlesh was additionally charged with third-degree forgery, a misdemeanor.
At the time of her arrest, LaFlesh was found in possession of smoking devices containing crack-cocaine, the release said, and was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Charleston was found in possession of a quantity of suboxone strips, according to the release, and also received a seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge.
LaFlesh and Charleston were released with appearance tickets for the Malone Town Court, Moira Town Court and Hopkinton Town Court.
PERSONAL-INJURY ACCIDENT
CROWN POINT — A two-car crash left a Granville woman injured Aug. 12, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the crash on State Route 9N and found that while driving a 2019 Chevrolet van north on the road, Jamie R. Tompkins, 44, of Keeseville, attempted to make a left turn onto Sugar Hill Road, Fleishman said.
In doing so, according to Fleishman, Tompkins failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2018 Ford pickup truck driven by John Fraley, 52, of Granville.
A passenger in Fraley’s vehicle, Beverly Perry-Koffler, 76, also of Granville, was transported to Moses Ludington Hospital for chest pain.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
