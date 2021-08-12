NORTH ELBA — A Harrietstown woman was arrested July 9 for felony DWI after a one-car crash, State Police said.
Police said Jolene B. Tyler, 46, was driving north on Newman Road in a 2008 Ford Explorer, when she ran off the east side of the roadway, colliding with a mailbox, a news release by State Police said.
Tyler’s Explorer continued north and re-entered the roadway before running off the west side of the road, striking an earth embankment, the release said.
Tyler was arrested for driving while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.12%, police said. She was also found to be driving with a suspended license with a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, the release said.
Tyler was charged with felony DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony. She was released with tickets to appear in North Elba Town Court, police said.
CHAMPLAIN — Two men were arrested July 6 after a reported fight in a street that caused injury to a victim, State Police said.
Police arrived at Cedar Street at about 6 p.m., and said after an investigation that Damian M. King, 19, of Mooers, reportedly struck a victim with a chain, a news release by State Police said.
The victim was taken to CVPH. Police also said Jordan A. Taitt, 19, of Mooers, brandished a knife and menaced a victim during the fight.
King was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Taitt was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The pair were arraigned in Champlain Town Court and were released to reappear at a later date, the release said.
MOIRA — A Moira man was arrested July 5 for arson and reckless endangerment, State Police said.
Ryan Dumas, 26, who police said was an off-duty corrections officer, set off fireworks at a County Route 22 home during the Fourth of July, when a nearby camper was set on fire by the fireworks, a release by State Police said.
The residents inside the camper were able to get out of the camper safely, but one of them was taken to a local hospital for difficulty breathing, the release said. Dumas sustained minor burns when he attempted to put out the fire, police said.
Dumas was charged with fourth-degree arson, a class E felony, second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of fireworks. Dumas was issued appearance tickets to Moira Town Court for July 19, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writers Fernando Alba and Cara Chapman
