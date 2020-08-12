FELONY ARRESTS
WAVERLY — A Waverly man was arrested after attempting to take photos up a woman’s dress, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Nelson J. Summers, 40, on Aug. 6 after he held his cell phone between the woman’s legs in an attempt to take photos, according to a press release.
He was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, and was released on an appearance ticket for the Waverly Town Court.
CHAMPLAIN — A woman was arrested on felony DWI charges after she was pulled over with two young children in the vehicle on Aug. 6, State Police say.
Just before 5 a.m. that morning, troopers arrested Crystal L. Smith, 35, of Rouses Point, following a traffic stop on South Street in the village of Champlain for DWI, a press release said.
Smith was determined to be driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to the release, and two young children were also in the vehicle at the time of operation.
Smith was charged under Leandra’s Law with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a felony, and DWAI-combined, drugs and alcohol, a misdemeanor, the release said.
She was released with tickets to appear in Champlain Town Court.
BEEKMANTOWN — A Plattsburgh woman was arrested after embezzling over $18,000 from a local construction company, State Police say.
On Aug. 7, troopers arrested Shadoe L. Davis, 26, of Plattsburgh, after she embezzled the money from the Branon Construction Company located in the town of Beekmantown, according to a press release.
She wrote several of the company’s checks to herself and cashed them while working for the company from Nov. 2018 to Feb. 2020, the release said.
She was charged with one count of first-degree falsifying business records and one count of third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.
She was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and released on her own recognizance.
She is set to appear in Beekmantown Town Court at a later date.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
BEEKMANTOWN — A Plattsburgh man was injured in a two-car crash Aug. 8, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the intersection of Spellman and Burke roads for a report of a crash, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
An investigation there revealed that a vehicle driven by Gary A. Sargeant, 79, of Plattsburgh was traveling north on Burke Road, stopped at stop sign, and failed to observe a vehicle driven by Douglas E. Buckpitt of Morrisonville, traveling east on Spellman Road.
Upon Sargeant entering the intersection and attempting to make a left turn onto Spellman Road, Fleishman said, he subsequently struck Buckpitt’s vehicle.
Sargeant was transported to CVPH for back pain.
Buckpitt’s passenger, Nancy Buckpitt, 62, of Morrisonville, was also transported to CVPH for leg pain.
CONSTABLE — A Fort Covington woman went to the hospital following an ATV accident, State Police say.
Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, Carleen M. Soucia, 24, was traveling north on a railroad track bed just north of County Route 28 on a 2013 Polaris ATV.
The ATV drove into a washed out area of the roadway, Fleishman said, striking a ditch.
Soucia was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for a possible back injury.
Her passenger, Aubrey L. Preu, 6, also of Fort Covington, was not injured.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
