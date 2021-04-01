BOMBAY — A 16-year-old Quebec teen was arrested March 26 after they threw rocks at a Bombay home Nov. 29, 2020, State Police said.
The teen broke a window at the State Route 95 home, police said. Damages were estimated to be nearly $2,000, a news release by State Police said.
The teen was charged with one count of second-degree criminal mischief and was virtually arraigned in Franklin County Youth Part Court, police said. They were released to reappear in Franklin County Family Court at a later date.
NORTH ELBA — A Lake Placid man was arrested for aggravated DWI after he attempted to flee a car crash in another vehicle March 27, State Police said.
Troopers responded to a one-car crash on Cobble Hill Road at about 5:56 p.m., when they located a Ford Econoline 250 in a snowbank off the south shoulder with no driver, a news release by State Police said.
Soon after, Joseph Briggs, 40, was observed by troopers driving past them in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado while committing several vehicle and traffic violations before he stopped and ran into the woods on foot, police said.
He was located and taken into custody by State Police. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18 percent, police said. Briggs was charged with aggravated DWI and was released with tickets returnable to North Elba Town Court, police said.
Police determined that Briggs was driving the Ford Econoline van before running it off the roadway and getting into the Silverado, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
