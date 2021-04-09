WILLSBORO — A Willsboro woman was arrested after a dispute involving a kitchen knife March 27, State Police said.
Courtney L. Farrington, 37, reportedly menaced two people with a kitchen knife at a Corlear Drive home, where she also stabbed a vehicle’s hood multiple times at about 5:25 p.m., a news release by State Police said.
Farrington was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned in Westport Town Court and released to reappear in Willsboro Town Court at a later date, police said.
DICKINSON — A Keeseville man was arrested for DWAI after a one-car rollover March 29. State Police said.
Jeremy A. Lamotte was driving east on State Route 11B in a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at about 2:32 p.m., when he ran off the south shoulder of the roadway and struck a ditch, a news release by State Police said.
The Jeep Cherokee rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest, police said. Lamotte was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center for broken ribs, police said. He refused treatment and was released, police said.
Lamotte was found in possession of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, suboxone and drug paraphernalia, the release said. He was arrested and charged with DWAI-drugs, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
He was issued tickets to appear in Dickinson Town Court and Malone Town Court. Lamotte was then turned over to the Franklin County Jail due to a warrant issued for a parole violation, police said.
BOMBAY — A Chazy woman was arrested for DWAI after she was found unconscious by police March 29, State Police said.
Amanda L. Garrand, 39, was behind the wheel of a parked vehicle, obstructing traffic on County Route 2 when troopers found her unconscious, a news release by State Police said.
Police found heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in Garrand’s possession, the release said. She was also determined to be operating under the influence of drugs.
Garrand was charged with DWAI-drugs and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. She was released with appearance tickets to Bombay Town Court.
WESTVILLE — A Rensselaer Falls man was arrested March 31 after a reported break in, State Police said.
Zachary J. Starnes, 20, allegedly broke into a State Route 37 home, where he stole property March 14, a news release by State Police said.
Starnes was charged with second-degree burglary and was arraigned in Westville Town Court, police said. He is set to return to Westville Town Court at a later date.
By Staff Writer Fernando Alba
